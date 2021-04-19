ICC Announces 100 Percent Cricket Future Leaders Program





The International Cricket Council (ICC) launched the next phase of the 100 percent cricket campaign on Monday, launching the 100 percent Cricket Future Leaders Program – a mentorship program for all female future leaders in cricket as part of their long-term commitment to the growth of accelerate women’s cricket and women in cricket. It is designed to support emerging female cricket talent in administration, coaching and leadership, broadcast and journalism, as well as marketing, digital and technology and events. The program is designed to address the low percentage of women in leadership positions in cricket worldwide and build a pipeline of new female leaders in cricket. Commenting on the program, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said: “Cricket is a truly inclusive sport for everyone, but that is not generally reflected in the way our game is run globally, so I am delighted to see the Future Leaders Program. to launch. “This is a hands-on approach to resolve the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions in our sport so that we can build a strong pipeline of future female leaders and ultimately inspire more women to take up roles in cricket. “The response from the global cricket community has been fantastic, as you can see from the mentors who have been enthusiastic about bringing their knowledge and expertise to the program and I personally look forward to being a part of it,” added Barclay to. The application is open to all female future leaders of cricket to apply and will be matched with a mentor to support their developmental growth. A mentor’s role is to unlock their mentee’s potential and help them be their best. Think of being a confidential sounding board, giving advice, guidance and connections to reach their potential. The philosophy of the 100 percent Cricket – Future Leaders program is to lead the participant, with the ICC acting to support matching the mentees with appropriate mentors and providing guidelines and evaluation frameworks for the participants and opportunities to network and to communicate. The program lasts six months and includes a kick-off workshop with Belinda Clark, followed by monthly check-ins and a three-month evaluation where the mentees and mentors agree on the frequency and method of communication. Belinda Clark AO said of her involvement: “I have seen and experienced some great leaders in cricket over the past 20 years. It is gratifying that these quality leaders are willing to help women start their leadership journey. We have made great strides. , but cricket understands that it has a big responsibility to be more inclusive in all areas of the sport. “The breadth of this program is unique – not only in administration, coaching, leadership, governance, broadcast, digital, but also matching people across borders to make it a truly global experience. ICC to run this program Facilitate greater diversity in all areas of the game I encourage emerging female leaders involved in cricket to consider this unique opportunity and apply to get involved. “ This story was published from a wire desk feed with no text modifications.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos