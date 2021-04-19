Ricky’s Preview and Picks for this week’s ATP tennis events in Barcelona and Belgrade





Rafael Nadal By Ricky Dimon After last week’s Monte-Carlo Masters, the fast swing on clay continues in Barcelona and Belgrade. Rafael Nadal missed a chance for another title on his favorite surface when he lost to Andrey Rublev in Monte Carlo, but he’s back in action in Barcelona. The world’s number 3 is joined in a strong field by Rublev, Monte-Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, Diego Schwartzman and Roberto Bautista Agut. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is trying to accelerate his clay court season in a 250-point tournament that is back in Belgrade for the first time since 2012. Barcelona Open Banco Sabadell True: Barcelona, ​​Spain

Points: 500

Top seed: Rafael Nadal

2019 champion: Dominic Thiem (does not play) Nadal rarely loses in Monte-Carlo (73-6). He loses even less in Barcelona (61-4). The 20-time major champion will try to make up for last week’s surprising setback by capturing a 12th title in Barcelona, ​​where the main field is named after him. Nadal last triumphed at this tournament in 2018, as he lost to Dominic Thiem in the 2019 semifinals before the 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nadal’s closest seed standing in his way is gravity specialist Cristian Garin, while David Goffin and Karen Khachanov are potential quarter-final foes. Also in the top half of the bracket are Schwartzman, Pablo Carreno Busta, Fabio Fognini and an in-form Dan Evans. When you look at the other half, Nadal must really like his draw. After all, the Tsitsipas side is absolutely charged. It is also the home of Rublev, Bautista Agut, Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime are on a collision course for yet another head-to-head game in the third round, with the winner likely to meet Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals. Rublev should make it to the last 16, where he could face Bautista Agut for a rematch of their grueling encounter at the same stage in Monte Carlo. However, the Spaniard may have to pass Sinner first. Quarter-final picks: Rafael Nadal on David Goffin, Pablo Carreno Busta on Dan Evans, Roberto Bautista Agut on Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas on Felix Auger-Aliassime Semi-finals: Nadal on Carreno Busta and Bautista Agut on Tsitsipas Last: Nadal about Bautista Agut Novak Djokovic Serbia Open True: Belgrade, Serbia

Points: 250

Top seed: Novak Djokovic

2012 champion: Andreas Seppi (does not play) Belgrade is hosting an ATP tournament for the first time in almost a decade and Djokovic will not miss the opportunity. A rare 250-point performance by the top-ranked Serbian is certainly bad news for the rest of the field and especially Aslan Karatsev, Miomir Kecmanovic, Laslo Djere and other players in the top half of the draw. Djokovic could meet Kecmanovic in the quarter-finals and Karatsev, Djere, Sebastian Korda or Aljaz Bedene in the semi-finals. Korda and Bedene are ready for an intriguing first round. The bottom half is of course much more up for grabs. Matteo Berrettini is a vulnerable number 2 seed and competitors such as Dusan Lajovic, Filip Krajinovic, John Millman and Emil Ruusuvuori will try to take advantage. Other solid clay courters to keep an eye out for in this section include Federico Coria, Federico Delbonis, Marco Cecchinatio, Stefano Travaglia, and Pablo Cuevas. Semi-final picks: Novak Djokovic about Laslo Djere and Filip Krajinovic about Federico Delbonis Last: Djokovic about Krajinovic Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The standYou can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator











