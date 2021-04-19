Sports
Fantasy Hockey Goalie Streams for week 14
There is only one month left in the NHL regular season. Maybe you are still fighting for first place or you are in the middle of your playoffs. You may need some help between the pipes this week. Here at FantraxHQ, we’re here for you with your fantasy hockey goalkeeper streams for week 14.
Jake Oettinger (47%)
The Dallas Stars will play four times this week, all against the Detroit Red Wings. They play back-to-back on Monday / Tuesday and then on Thursday / Saturday in Detroit. Oettinger takes two wins in a row against the Blue Jackets, conceding only one goal in each game. He should get at least two of these starts and they should be considered fairly favorable matchups for the Stars rookie.
Jonathan Bernier (29%) / Thomas Greiss (19%)
We would prefer the Dallas side of this four-game game for Detroit this week. However, if Oettinger isn’t available, you can consider one or both Detroit goalkeepers. One or both is likely available in your league. The Red Wings have won three of their last four, including two in a row against the superior Carolina Hurricanes. The Red Wings players play loose without pressure, except for courses next year. That could be a dangerous combination for the stars still in the playoff hunt.
Chris Driedger (62%)
The Florida Panthers play at home four times this week. They start with a back-to-back against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday / Tuesday, followed by a pair against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday / Saturday. Driedger gets one of the nice matchups against the Blue Jackets. He could also be called up for one of the games against the Hurricanes, which could turn out to be a fight for first place in the Central Division.
Jake Allen (44%)
Carey Price (91%) is back from an injury and the Montreal Canadiens need him to get back in shape. However, he conceded three goals in just 14 shots in his first game back, including the first of the game in a 4-0 defeat to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens play four times this week, all on the go. They will face the Edmonton Oilers Monday / Wednesday, followed by two in Calgary on Friday / Saturday against the Flames. Jake Allen will get at least one of the back-to-back games over the weekend, but it’s possible he’ll get one against Edmonton too. The Habs may choose to bring Price back into the lineup, and Allen was the better goalkeeper on the stats this year.
Casey DeSmith (42%)
The Pittsburgh Penguins play four times this week with the first three against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday / Thursday / Saturday. They will then have a tough game against a well-rested Boston Bruins on Sunday. That is likely Tristan Jarry (95%) will start three of the games, but DeSmith is likely to get one of the back-to-back games over the weekend. If it’s Saturday against the Devils then DeSmith is a good choice, if it’s the next day, not so much.
Alexander Georgiev (44%)
The New York Rangers are well on the way to winning their last four consecutive series. They have a busy week ahead of them. They start on Tuesday with the New York Islanders, followed by back-to-back at home against the Philadelphia Flyers, and finish the week on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabers. Igor Shesterkin (93%) gets almost all starts, but Georgiev is in line for one of the home games against the Flyers. If you need a mid-week start, Georgiev is a good place to start.
