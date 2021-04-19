Empty Thoughts: Sabers 4, Penguins 2

Notes of the Penguins’ 4-2 loss to the Sabers:

From the perspective of the Penguins, there really weren’t many positives to be gained from it. In fact, the list of goods can be limited to:

1.) Nobody was hurt.

2.) Cody Ceci continued to play well.

And that’s about it.

Let’s stay with Ceci. He took a secondary assist on a target late in the regulations. That earned him points in eight of his past eleven games (one goal, seven assists).

The veteran defender looks light years better than the player who was a healthy scratch for three of the first four games of the season.

When the Penguins signed him to a one-year deal worth a tidy $ 1.25 million in October, the acquisition was largely pawned. Ceci came off a tough 2019/20 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and had some rough possession statistics. The idea that the penguins would use their limited salary cap to sign Ceci was disgusting to many critics.

But six months later, he is arguably their most consistent defender, with the exception of Brian Dumoulin.

“We felt Cody was a solid two-way defender,” said coach Mike Sullivan. ‘He demonstrated this through his oeuvre in his time here. He has (538) games under his belt. He has established himself as a real solid two-way defender. He started doing that (as a member of the Ottawa Senators) and of course continued in Toronto. We felt that if Cody were in a new environment and new environment, he would be a real solid defender for us. We were looking for that right-wing defender to add to our group, we thought we could help us find the balance we were looking for and be that two-way defender. Not just someone who defends, but someone who could help us offensively with exhaust passes or join the rush or jump off the offensive blue line or that sort of thing.

‘Cody has shown that he can do that in his oeuvre here in the NHL. He kills punishments and that’s something we knew he would get good at. And he defends hard for us too. But we really like how he fits into our group. “

What happened

Buffalo took a mere 26 seconds lead on the way to regulation on the first shot of the game. With Penguins defender Kris Letang squeezing deep on the right wing, Sabers forward Dylan Cozens generated a two-for-one rush with forward Arttu Ruotsalainen against Penguins defender Brian Dumoulin. Cozens captured the zone from the Penguins on the left wing and delivered a pass to the right circle for Ruotsailainen, who swept a one-timer past the gauntlet of stretched goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal. Cozens and defender Rasmus Dahlin collected assists.

It became a 2-0 game at 2:18 in the second period. After a defensive zone turn by Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues, Sabers forward Victor Olofsson gave a pass from the left point across the ice to bring Sam Reinhart forward. Using Penguins defender Marcus Pettersson as a screen, Reinhart snapped a wrister from the right circle past DeSmith’s blocker on the other side. Olofsson scored the only assist.

The Sabers took the win with a power play goal at 8:02 of the third period. After Olofsson captured the attacking zone on the left wing, he gave Reinhart another cross-ice pass to the right circle. Using Penguins defender John Marino as a screen, Reinhart snipped a wristband over DeSmith’s glove on the nearest side. Olofsson and Dahlin had assists.

The Penguins came on the scoreboard at 10:18 of the third period thanks to attacker Jason Zucker scoring his seventh goal. After Penguin’s forward Jeff Carter defeated Sabers forward Casey Mittelstadt in a face-off in Buffalo’s left circle, Zucker jumped on the puck and immediately shot a poler through Tokarski’s five hole. Carter and forward Jared McCann provided assists.

An empty goal from Sabers striker Rasmus Asplund, his sixth, at 18:12 from the third put Buffalo 4-1. The only assist went to Mittelstadt.

A late goal from Penguins forward Teddy Blueger, his fifth, at 19:36 of the third period, completed the score. After Rodrigues won a puck fight in his own left corner, he played a pass-up ice backhanded for Blueger. Blueger generated a three-on-three rush, captured the attack zone on the right wing, and fired a wrist from the half-wall that defeated Tokarski’s blocker on the other side. The assistants were counted by Rodrigues and Ceci.

Statistically

• The Penguins led in shots, 36-29.

Dahlin led the game with eight shots.

• Attackers Bryan Rust, Jake Guentzel, Carter, Zucker and Letang each led the Penguins with four shots.

• Letang led the match with 23:35 ice age on 28 teams.

• Dahlin led the Sabers with 11:12 pm ice age on 23 shifts.

• The Sabers controlled face-offs, 33-29 (54%).

• Mittelstadt was 15 for 21 (71%).

• Penguins forward Sidney Crosby was 13 for 24 (54%).

• Carter, Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese, Sabers defenders Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Rasmus Ristolainen and Reinhart each led the game with two blocked shots.

• DeSmith has saved 25 times on 28 shots.

• Tokarski made 34 saves on 36 shots.

Spoken randomly

• This was a strange game. Mainly because the Sabers never seemed to be truly overwhelmed, as was the case for most of their season. But once they got an early lead, they played this game at their own pace. Sure, they gave up tons of shots, but most came from the edge with few screens. And very few of them didn’t have second chance chances like rebounds. The Penguins just seemed to be off most of the day.

• There were a handful of great opportunities for the Penguins. But in many cases they had some casual flaws. Halfway through the second period, Zucker failed a two-on-one run by forcing a bad pass instead of shooting. Also in the second period, Crosby had an easy tap from the left side of the cage, but forced a quick shot that went between the cage and Tokarski’s back. Score a goal in each of these scenarios and this is a different game.

• The penalty kill continues to struggle as it granted Reinhart the winning goal. This is a concern all season long.

• The Penguins did not help themselves by taking four penalties.

• Pettersson struggled a bit. In addition to being used as a screen on Reinhart’s first goal, he took a penalty that led to Reinhart’s second goal and just looked bad on a sequence in the first period with Dahlin dancing around him for a good shot against.

• McCann has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in his past 13 games.

• There was a nice moment at 13:26 of the second period where Crosby (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) went all the way Darius Kasparaitis and dropped the huge Ristolainen (6-foot-4, 221 pounds) with a hip check the neutral zone.

• DeSmith was sufficient, which is an upgrade from his previous performances. He stopped most of the shots he should have had. None of the three goals he conceded was weak, but he could have stolen one.

Regardless, DeSmith’s game has been going downhill lately. In the past four games, DeSmith has a 1-3-0 record, a 4.70 goals against average and an .828 serve percentage.

• Tokarski seemed to be really well informed during this game. He was seemingly right on every shot he came across and rarely seemed to allow rebounds.

Historically speaking

Carter recorded his first point as a member of the Penguins.

• Before Ruotsailainen’s goal, DeSmith had a 180: 18 shutout streak against the Sabers from the 2018/19 season. For Sunday, the Sabers’ last goal against DeSmith was an overtime score from attacker Jack Eichel a 5-4 win at PPG Paints Arena, November 19, 2018

• Sabers defender Mattias Samuelsson made his NHL debut after being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League prior to the game. A second round pick (No. 32 overall) in 2018, he is the son of former Penguins defender Kjell Samuelsson. In 19 shifts he registered 13:12 ice age and had one shot from one attempt.

In public

• Blueger didn’t like the timing of this performance:

Perhaps a bit of cause for concern in the sense that we can’t afford to come out so flat this time of year. We were second after losing pucks, losing a lot of puck fights. That cost us. This time of year with about 10 games left and the playoff race as it is, we just need to come out with more urgency. “

• Sullivan gave a candid assessment of Zucker:

“We are hopeful that (Zucker) can have more influence on the game. I am hopeful that the goal he gets (Sunday) will give him more confidence. He is an important player for us. He is such a difficult player to play against, he has an edge over him, he has a physical presence to him. I’ve had a few discussions with him recently about simplifying his game and going to the net and being tough on pucks and things like that. His game has been up and down a bit lately. But the last few games, I think he played with Jeff, I think he played well. So we hope it is trending appropriately. “

Blueger on the penalty kill wrestling:

“If you look at our statistics over the year, we are a bit in the bottom half of the league. That’s not great. That’s something we felt was going in the right direction for a large part of the second half (of the season). We just have to stick with it a little bit. As soon as we loosen up or lose a little concentration against a team in this league, you will be punished. We have to find out. “

• The chance to make his debut against the Penguins was significant for Samuelsson:

‘Yes, it’s pretty cool. My mom is from Pittsburgh, her whole family still lives there. My dad won one (Stanley Cup title in 1992). So there is definitely some history with the Penguins and yes, it’s pretty cool that it’s in the first game. “

Visually speaking

