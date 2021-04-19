County cricket talking points: Essex takes off from the canvas again | Cricket

Ball one: Simon is hurting you

When Essex was out with 96 people on the first afternoon just after lunch, you wouldn’t have put any money into putting them at the top of the Group at the end of the weekend. When Essex got a 163 lead in the first innings, you wouldn’t have put any money into the fact that they were now the best in Group 1. When Essex had three wickets in hand and a 45 lead, you wouldn’t have put money on it to be the top of Group One now.

Essex led Group One after Simon Harmers got them 10 wickets against a Durham side, allowing Ben Allison, who was only playing his third championship game, to score 53 runs for the ninth wicket with Sam Cook over a few hours. After Cook and Jamie Porter each grabbed an opener for nothing and Harmer had the ball in his hand, the script was written. Somehow they were still surprised.

Ball Two: Bresnan and Briggs Best Broad

Warwickshire shares first place in the group after Notts (again) did an Essex reverse and lost a match from a winning position. With the visitors still 149 short and Dom Sibley out of action, Trent Bridge seemed likely to see the home team celebrations for the first time in years. But Notts did the Notts thing and lost.

That said, it was a rare pleasure to watch the flow of Stuart Broad bowling leg cutters to an often bewildered and grinning Tim Bresnan in the deep oblique sunlight of the fourth night of the match with only the draw well ruled out. When the winning runs were secured via leg byes, the Notts players sank to their knees, while Bresnan and Danny Briggs were a little sheepish in the middle, partly because they knew they had one broken in and partly because they had the pain of their opponents felt.

Surely this is a salable good for sponsors, because who wouldn’t want to be associated with that wonderful hour of television?

Ball three: Double Dutchy

Hampshire marmalized Middlesex to lead Group Two after Mohammad Abbas apparently rejected batsmen at will, swinging the ball back and forth at a pace cruelly calibrated to be just slow enough to kiss the outside edge of the bat or to touch it. inside to pass on the way to the pads. Match figures of 3116399 don’t flatter the Sialkot sailor with the sleight of hand on the kind of field where his own team piled up more than 600 runs for the loss of 14 wickets.

It was also a fine match for the American player and British passport holder, Ian Holland, who supported the opening 64 and 146 * with three handy wickets after observing the Abbass methods. Middlesex have managed to post just nine points, half the country’s second lowest number, and they’ve got the London derby next to Lords. They may be glad that members will not be walking the Long Room walk.

Ball Four: Bracey’s few innings bring the win

Gloucestershire is nicely tucked away a few points behind Hampshire after a surprise (can Glaws fans?) Win over West Country rivals, Somerset.

After three runs separated scores in the first innings, that most resourceful cricketer, Ryan Higgins, led the bowling attempt with four wickets, but all five in the unit came in with one, er, out. With only three of the home batsmen posting double digits, a 153 target appeared in the tricky category, but James Bracey, making up for lost time he didn’t play for England, added 83 * to his first innings 118 (from No. 3 after retaining the wicket) and points went to Bristol. Since Sibley and Ben Stokes were likely to leave their places in the English order, they were indeed at the right time.

Ball Five: Robinson Checkmates Carlson

Sussex led a tight echelon at the top of Group Three after Glamorgan had them fight hard for victory points at Sophia Gardens.

Another unused bubble man in England led the way, Ollie Robinson (Sussexs Ollie Robinson, not Kents Ollie Robinson) made an early pitch for the 2022 inclusion of Wisden with a second innings of 9-78, as the hosts kept the visitors in the field for 128 overs. But Aaron Thomasen held the ship steady with his second half century of the match, and Sussex drove home, eight wickets in hand.

A few years ago, this column identified Glamorgans Kiran Carlson as someone to watch, as his lightning-fast hands crack the ball around The Oval as AB de Villers’ second coming. It hasn’t gone so well since then (they rarely do it for young cricketers unless they’re AB de Villiers) but Carlson, still only 22, made 127 * and 132 in the match, hitting 137 overs for one time. It could be a big summer for Carlson and if it does, the Glamorgan highlights page will be scoring the hits.

Ball six: a tale of two spinners

Simon Kerrigan had known the best of times and worst of times as a left arm spinner. A hero of the Lancashires Championship team in 2011, he was knocked out of the attack during his only test in 2013 and knocked out of his fight a year or two later. After a bit of coaching and a bit of club cricket as a batsman, a loan to Northamptonshire led to a contract and a return to Old Trafford last week, this time without wearing the red rose. He bowed beautifully and delighted the hearts of men and women from Ormskirk to Oswaldtwistle.

Matt Parkinson, yet another bubbler from England, was inexplicably left out of Lanky’s first match, but wasted no time drifting, dipping and tearing his fractures, trending on Twitter all the way to Australia, where Shane Warne saw similarities and he knows of hitting the top of the stump in Manchester. Watch what you think

Despite Parky even fooling the referee to snare Saif Zaib, and Saqib Mahmood bowling very quickly, Northamptonshire made sure the home side worked long into the final session of the match before securing the points to put them second in Group Three to send.