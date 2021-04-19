USU soccer player arrested after alleged sexual assault on campus dormitories





Posted: April 18, 2021 / 8:40 PM MDT Updated: Apr 18, 2021-10: 26 p.m. MDT

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah State University soccer player was arrested Sunday after it was reported that he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a dorm on campus. According to arrest documents, several individuals living in the Living Learning Center on the USU Campus told police that Ismael (Izzy) Kalani Vaifoou was walking around Building # D and entered several suites on different floors. The doors from the hallway to the living rooms are locked and only accessible to those living in the rooms next to the suite. Two individuals living in Building D stated that they saw Vaifoou in their suite and entered each of their rooms, the documents say. According to arrest documents, a woman reported being awakened by opening and closing doors from within the suite. Vaifoou then went into her room and stepped up to her bed and she said “who the hell are you?”. At that point, the police said that Vaifoou was leaving. The roommate then reported that Vaifoou came into her bedroom while she was sleeping and when she woke up, she saw him lying next to her in her bed, only in his underwear. The woman told police she was pushing Vaifoou and told him to get out and at that point he got up, put on his clothes and left her room, according to the documents. Reports of witnesses speaking to the woman after Vaifoou left her apartment said she had told them Vaifoou sexually assaulted her, the documents say. A witness said that Vaifoou entered his apartment and told him that he was drunk and that he “entered a dark apartment and asked if he could be there, and a girl said no”. The man then left Vaifoou in the hallway while he went to see if anyone needed help. According to documents, upon arrival at the scene, Vaifoou was on the first floor of Building # D and was transported to USU police. During an interview with the police, Vaifoou admitted to entering the apartments of the two women and taking his clothes off to his underwear and sleeping with one of them. Vaifoou told police that he touched the woman, but it was about her clothes. Police say none of the parties involved knew that the Vaifoou recognized him personally as someone in the building, the documents say. Vaifoou was arrested and admitted to Cache County Jail and is charged with forced sexual abuse, burglary, trespass and intoxication. According to the USU football roster, Vaifoou is a sophomore at the school and is from Salt Lake City. If you or someone you know needs assistance, please call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos