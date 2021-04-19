Husker weekend summary of athletics, tennis and golf | Sport

Track and field

The Nebraska track and field team hosted the Husker B1G Invitational in Prairie View, Texas on April 16-17.

As a team, the Huskers took three individual titles over the two days.

Sophomore Darby Thomas was the first to snatch the women’s long jump crown on day one. Thomas claimed the title with a new personal best of 20 feet, 7 3/4 inches (6.29 meters). Alongside Thomas, junior Zionn Pearson took fourth place in the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 9 1/2 inches (6.30 meters).

Junior Burger Lambrechts Jr. followed the performance of Thomass with the title shot put. Lambrechts won the event with a throw of 63 feet, 2 1/4 inches (19.26 meters). The junior also placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 174 feet, 3 inches (53.11 meters).

Sophomore Maddie Harris was the last Husker to claim a title, winning the women’s javelin with a throw of 168 feet, 8 inches (51.42 meters).

In addition to the three titles, there were eight other Nebraska medal performances.

Junior Papay Glaywulu was one of the first to earn the silver medal after jumping 24 feet, 4 1/2 inches (7.43 meters) in the men’s long jump. This is a new personal best for Glaywulu, who went on to take second place in the triple jump with a jump of 15.55 meters (51 feet, 1/4 inch). Behind Glaywulu, sophomore Alexander Thompson was third in the triple jump.

Junior Michael Hoffer was second in the men’s high jump, with a clearance of 2.08 meters. In the women’s high jump, junior Madi Scholl took the bronze medal after clearing 1.73 meters, a new personal best.

Senior Joey Daniels finished third in the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 13.65 seconds. Just behind him, senior Luke Siedhoff finished fourth in the obstacles at 13.92 seconds. Sophomore LaQwasia Stepney also finished third in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

Freshman Mirta Kulisic finished third in the javelin throw with a throw of 161 feet, 5 inches (49.19 meters).

Nebraska heads to Champaign, Illinois next weekend for the Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays on April 23-24.

Men’s tennis

The Huskers were able to secure two singles points, but were unable to follow that with a win as the Nebraska men’s tennis team was eliminated on Friday by No. 49 Minnesota 5-2. The loss dropped Huskers to 1-14 on the year, while Gophers moved to 9-6.

The Huskers started well as freshman Nic Wiedenhorn and sophomore Shunya Maruyama swept the Minnesota duo of senior Vlad Lobak and sophomore Bodin Zarkovic 6-0. Juniors Brandon Perez and Victor Moreno Lozano then lost to Gopher’s duo of senior Jackson Allen and junior Sebastian Vile 7-5.

The Gophers took the colon when senior Kaleb Dobbs and sophomore Siim Troost beat juniors William Gleason and Patrick Cacciatore 7-5.

Minnesota kept the momentum going when Perez fell to Vile 0-6 and 1-6, Maruyama lost to Allen 2-6 and 3-6 and Gleason was defeated by Lobak 1-6 and 3-6 to take the win for Minnesota.

The game continued when Wiedenhorn fell 1-6 and 6-7 to sophomore Daniel Martin before Nebraska was able to save a few points back. Moreno Lozano took redshirt sophomore Dylan Heap 6-2, 2-6 and 1-0 and sophomore Albert Sprlak-Puk defeated Troost 7-6 and 6-4, the game ended with the score 5-2 in Minnesota favor .

The Huskers ended their regular season in a close affair with the Wisconsin Badgers with a final score of 4-2. The Huskers finished the season 1-15, and the Badgers improved to 5-12 to end their season.

The doubles started with Wiedenhorn and Maruyama falling short against junior Lenard Soha and senior Jesper Freimuth 2-6. Wisconsin took the doubles point thanks to junior Jared Pratt and sophomore Robin Parts who triumphed against Moreno Lozano and Sprlak-Puk 6-3.

The Huskers found more success in singles as Sprlak-Puk beat Freimuth 6-2 and 6-3 and Moreno Lozano fought to force his match with Parts, but in the end fell 2-6 and 6-7. Wiedenhorn narrowly lost to senior Robert Krill 6-7 and 3-6.

Cacciatore took a second singles run for Nebraska when he defeated freshman Tim Dzhurinskiy 7-6, 5-7, 6-1. To complete the league and season for Nebraska, Maruyama fought, but ended up losing to Pratt 6-7, 6-4 and 6-7. Wisconsin took the win 4-2.

Ladies tennis

The No. 44 Nebraska women’s tennis squad was unable to take revenge on No. 43 Iowa, and again fell via a final score of 4-1 in a disappointing end to a successful 11-5 season for the Huskers.

Senior Hayley Haakenstad and sophomore Chloe Kuckelman started the doubles well for the Huskers, beating freshman Vipasha Mehra and senior Danielle Bauers 6-2.

Iowa then came back with a win over freshman Alexa Noel and junior Samantha Mannix, who beat freshman Maja Makoric and sophomore Kristina Novak 7-6.

The comeback continued as redshirt senior Elise Van Heuvelen and junior Samantha Gillas defeated senior Claire Reifeis and sophomore Isabel Adrover Gallego 6-4 to secure the double play point.

The Hawkeyes continued to gain momentum and grabbed the first two singles points with Van Heuvelen who defeated Adrover Gallego 6-3 and 6-1 and Mannix who finished Reifeis 6-3 and 6-1 while Iowa jumped to a 3-0 lead .

Kuckelman got the Huskers one point back when she beat junior Michelle Bacalla 7-5 and 6-0. No. 13 Noel was too much for No. 125 Novak, who lost 6-0 and 6-4 to end the game 4-1 in favor of Iowa.

While playing golf

After the final round on the course at the Git-R-Done Husker Invitational at the Firethorn Golf Club, the Nebraskas men’s golf team finished fourth with a team total of 871 behind Michigan State, Minnesota and Kansas State.

Senior Mark Foelbaek shot the best individual score of the weekend by a Husker with a 67 on the final round, putting Foelbaek in tie for fifth place with a total of 213.

Three shared points for fifth place and four finished in the top 20. In fifth place, along with Foelbaek, freshman Jack Lundin had scores of 70, 72 and 71 for a total of 213. Senior Tom Westenberger completed the top 20 with an 18th place finish with a 70th, 73rd and 75th weekend.

Junior Caleb Badura competed as an individual and was not part of the team, but finished with Foelbaek and Lundin in fifth place with scores of 72, 68 and 73.

The Huskers are back on the course April 30 at the Big Ten Conference Championship at the Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Ind.

Ladies golf

Nebraskas women’s golf finished in sixth place at the Indiana Spring Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana at the Pfau Golf Club, with a score of 887.

Nebraska closed the first round with a 294 on Saturday and the end of the second round was suspended until Sunday due to dark circumstances. After the final day, the team had shot 298 in the second round and 295 in the third.

Two seniors led the Huskers on day one with Alice Duan in third and Kate Smith in fifth. Duan shot an under par with 71 and Smith even shot 72 for the first round.

Due to the abnormal scheduling of the second and third days, the Huskers had a longer day than usual on Sunday, but that didn’t stop them from having three golfers in the top 20.

Smith finished her weekend with 72 and 73 to tie for eighth place with a total of 217, while Duan finished 75 and 72 for a total of 218, tie in 12th place. Freshman Michaela Vavrova just cracked the top 20 with 19th place out of a total of 221, backed by a strong final round of 72.

The Huskers watch the Big Ten Championship next weekend from April 23-25 ​​at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio.

