The rivalry between Dodgers and Padres creates hype in wild first series

After three games, 30 innings and loads of fun, the only fitting answer to what happened at Petco Park this weekend is the immortal words of famed Australian philosopher Russell Crowe:

Don’t you enjoy yourself

It’s rare for hype and reality to merge, but that’s what happened during three matches between the defending champion Dodgers and their biggest threat to the throne, the Padres. The Dodgers won two out of three, and all three games were close, but the real winners are all who can watch this burgeoning rivalry unfold over the next six months and beyond.

Despite what we all saw playing between the lines, that word ‘rivalry’ seems to be a point of contention – at least as far as the Dodgers are concerned. They repeatedly called this weekend’s game just another series. As Clayton Kershaw put it after Saturday’s game, “We don’t really care about rivalry or who we’re playing against. We’re just trying to win a series, ” per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register

But actions speak louder than words, and the evidence suggests that the defending champions took this mid-April series a little more seriously than they would against any other opponent. For starters, Dave Roberts shook its rotation again kind of to make sure he’d have Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer lined up to take on San Diego. About the move, Roberts said, “You can read what you want in it,” before acknowledging the Padres’ immense talent and the importance of giving his starters as much extra rest as possible.

Then there were the games themselves, which felt like a playoff vibe from the very first throw. Friday’s game was a beauty, with rallies in the late inning of both sides and was eventually won by the Dodgers, 11-6, in 12 innings, yielding this gem of a winning chance card:

The moment that stands out as something of a rivalry came in the bottom of the tenth inning, when Dodgers-reliever Dennis Santana looted San Diego’s Jorge Mateo, leaving both benches.

You can really hear the eagerness in the voice of Padre’s play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo as the players congregate in the center of the diamond. The two sides didn’t actually fight, but the incident was representative of the overall show for the weekend.

On Saturday, Kershaw was in the middle of a confrontation with the Padres’ Jurickson Profar, who got first base after hitting catcher Austin Barnes’s glove on a swing. Kershaw had a few choice words about the quality of Profar’s swing, which Profar did not like very much.

Unlike Friday’s fight in the late inning, Saturday’s game was a pitching game in which the Dodgers had a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning. After runners reached second and third base with two outs, Mookie Betts saved the day by making a game-ending catch.

The catch was incredible: a five star grab shot with a catch probability of 10%, per MLB.com’s Sarah Langs– and certainly a party that is worthwhile. But all the excitement displayed by the Dodgers after the win only added evidence that their words so far have betrayed the truth: this is the real blue, sincere-to-goodness best rivalry in baseball.

That the Dodgers tend to avoid the rivalry talk actually makes it better. They are the Dodgers, and last but not least; the defending champions, winners of eight consecutive division titles and the clear favorite to win everything again in 2021. Why would they make a big deal about playing the Padres? The big brother never pretends to be concerned about the little brother, which only makes the little brother want to win so much more.

After the Padres won the final 5-2 on Sunday, Roberts once again downplayed the Padres as opponents, insisting that his team was not looking for outside motivators to find an edge and referencing the success of the Dodgers against San Diego in recent years.

“I think we’re really good at focusing on how we play and the brand of baseball we play. There are certainly series or teams that will be magnified more, ”said Roberts. per Plunkett‘But … we’ve been doing pretty well over the past five years, when the Padres weren’t as good as they were. So I think we will continue to do the same as we have done. “

The Padres believe they belong on the same level as the Dodgers, and we’ve seen nothing to think otherwise. While Padres fans have likely seen the Dodgers as bitter enemies for years, first baseman Eric Hosmer sees 2021 as the start of a new chapter between the two sides.

“I don’t know if I could have said I was here my first few years, but there is definitely a rivalry now for this series and against that team,” said Hosmer. by Kevin Acee from The San Diego Union Tribune‘It’s just the beginning. It will be fun all year round. “

Hosmer is right about that last part – we’re just getting started. The two sides will meet again for four games at Dodger Stadium starting on Thursday. The Dodgers insist this is not a rivalry. Fortunately for us, they don’t decide.

Fast hits:

Shane Bieber remains untouchable. Bieber struckout 13 batters on Sunday in a 6-3 win over the Reds and became the first player to pitch 10 or more batters in his first four starts of the season since the mound was moved back to 60 feet, six inches. back in 1893.

Kyle Hendricks wrote a questionable piece of history through the first Cubs pitcher (and ninth ever pitcher) to give up four homeruns in the first inning of Sunday’s 13-4 loss against the Braves.

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks almost managed to record two saves in Sunday’s doubleheader against the Red Sox. He saved the first game – a 3-2 win in Chicago – with a scoreless seventh inning by 16 pitch. He would have come in in another save-situation in Game 2, but the White Sox scored an insurance run in the sixth to take a four-run lead. Hendiks came in anyway and threw a perfect final frame, this time he only needed eight pitches.

The Mets won the Rockies 2-1 in style when James McCann threw out Trevor Story, trying to steal second base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

It was the Mets’ fourth win of the season, although fans can’t complain too much about being on top of the NL East – at least they’re not the Yankees.

