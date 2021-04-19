Dilhara Lokuhettige banned for eight years under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code | Cricket News





DUBAI: Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige was banned from all cricket for eight years on Monday after being found guilty of violating the ICC anti-corruption code.

The ban for Lokuhettige, a right-arm fast-medium bowler and lower batsman, is backdated to April 3, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended.

“Dilhara has represented Sri Lanka in international cricket, attended a number of corruption education sessions and is said to have known his actions violated the Code,” Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager Integrity Unit, said in a press release.

“The severity of the sanction reflects the seriousness of his violations and continued refusal to cooperate, and should act as a deterrent to anyone considering becoming involved in any form of corruption.”

The 40-year-old, who retired in September 2016 after playing nine ODIs and two T20 Internationals for his country, was found guilty of three offenses under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in January this year, following a hearing by an independent tribunal. .

He was charged under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in November 2019 for his involvement in match fixing at a 2017 UAE T20 tournament in which a Sri Lankan team participated.

The Tribunal found Lokuhettig guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 – To be a party to an agreement or attempt to establish or conceive or otherwise improperly influence the outcome, progress, conduct or other aspect (s) of a competition.

Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, urging, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or willfully facilitating a Participant to violate Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to ACU all approaches or invitations to participate in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Australia-based Lokuhettige has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for violating three points of the ECB’s anti-corruption code for T10 League entrants and these proceedings are ongoing.

