Shiny Tennis Boards: Runner-up in Michigan to Wheelchair Tennis Nation

ORLANDO While Michigan sophomore Caiden Baxter battled it out against Alabamas Lauren Haneke-Hopps, there was tension in the air. The audience responded emphatically to each point, with the two groups of fans taking turns showing school pride. Normally cheerful on the field, Baxters were gradually replaced by a fixed, stoic expression.

This was by far the biggest match in Baxters’ young career to date in the wheelchair tennis nation team competition final. He had been thrown into this position, selected to fill the shoes of on-going graduate student Spencer Heslop, who set the tournament ablaze with an unbeaten record, but broadcast the team final for religious reasons. By competing against a much higher-ranked player, winning this match would forever cement Baxter’s name in Michigan Adaptive Sports and Fitness history.

However, the game soon became meaningless.

Baxter and partner Chris Kelley had already lost the doubles game to Alabamas Thomas Venos and Jeremy Boyd, despite a hot start. While this result wasn’t unexpected, it meant the pair had to win both of their singles matches against Alabama to secure the title. Kelleys’ chances were great, but Baxter would have to play the entire game to his best to have a chance.

For much of the match, Baxter did just that. He served skillfully and lashed out Haneke-Hopps early on with some aces. Crucially, Baxter brought in his inconsistency and left it to Haneke-Hopps to make the first mistake.

Contrary to expectations, Baxter took the first set 6-4.

But at that point the title was already Alabamas. Venos had quickly overpowered Kelley. From start to finish, Venos dictated the pace of the match, smashing return after return past the exhausted Kelley. In a dominant fashion, Venos won 6-1, 6-2, securing Alabamas’ fourth consecutive wheelchair tennis trophy.

Despite the most important set win of his career, Baxter soon learned that the outcome of his match would mean nothing to Michigan’s title aspirations. But for the team, regardless of the outcome, this game was of much more importance.

We started this program in the past year, said Dr. Feranmi Okanlami, the director of the Michigans Adaptive Sports and Fitness program. Being here at all was the first step. And look at everything we got away with: three academic all-Americans, one award for sportsmanship, two second places you can’t ask for more than that.

At the tournament, Michigan really was the new kid on the block. The team had only recently gained sufficient access to the facilities to practice regularly with each other. Some of the team athletes had never competed in a competitive event before, and many had chalked up Michigan before the game even started. Countless hours of meetings, planning, training, and negotiation went into creating this program and team.

For these athletes, to be (at Nationals) after being asked to be student athletes, development officers, strategic planners, business magnates, they had to do everything they could to run this program, Okanlami said. I have no words to really say how proud I am of this group and of all the support staff that have enabled us to become what we are today and what we hope to become in the future.

Even before Michigan advanced to the finals, people began to notice the waves the Orlando program was causing. During the tournament, a number of spectators, coaches and players stopped by the Michigan section to compliment the team and express how impressed they were with the speed at which the Michigans program had grown.

The programs’ social media engagements skyrocketed, receiving engagements from numerous Michigan alumni, members of the Michigans Varsity Tennis team and, crucially, Michigan Athletics. Michigan’s Adaptive Sports and Fitness program built something special, and people started to quote it.

I think this (weekend) will provide the institution with some context and inspiration to see what this group has been able to accomplish, Okanlami said. We don’t want recognition just because we want to be able to pat ourselves on the back, but because we want to gain entry for the next group of students who want to compete alongside us at a University of Michigan that supports students with disabilities.

Despite a really brave effort, Baxter would lose his match in a tiebreaker. Okanlami also fell short in his Tier 3 final, narrowly beaten by Arizonas Owen Anketell in a thrilling third set tiebreaker.

For now, Michigan should settle for second place. But along the way, the team had accomplished much more than a trophy or a shiny tennis board, as Spencer Heslop once called it.

