LOCAL ROUNDUP: 3 peat! TH hockey claims another Section IX title | Local sports

KYSERIKE Taconic Hills took its third consecutive Section IX Class C field hockey championship on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Pine Plains at Rondout Valley High School.
After a scoreless first half, Jennie Beck gave the Titans a 1-0 lead by scoring on an assist from Rylee Jause with 12:12 going into the third quarter.
Marilyn Roque-Velasquez added an insurance goal with an assist from Brianna Shetsky with 12:58 remaining in the match.
The first quarter was controlled by Pine Plains, but by the second quarter we turned it around and picked up momentum, said Taconic Hills coach Angela Webster. I couldn’t be more proud of how this team has improved this season. They worked hard and how we finish is their reward.
Taconic Hills outshot Pine Plains 8-6. Both teams collected eight penalty corners.
Titans goalkeeper Sydney Kiernan had six saves. Pine Plains Alyssa Bathrick also stopped six shots.
Taconic Hills 2, Pine Bush 0
PINE BUSH As Taconic Hills needed a win or a draw to advance to the Section IX Championship, he took a 2-0 win over Class A Pine Bush on Friday.
The Titans scored both goals in the first half when Jennie Beck assisted Rylee Jause in the first quarter and Marilyn Roque-Velasquez scored an unassisted goal in the second.
Taconic Hills defeated Pine Bush 12-1, while Pine Bush had a 4-2 lead in penalty corners.
This was our best-played game of the entire season in terms of intensity and aggressiveness, said Taconic Hills coach Angela Webster. We connected many passes and brought the ball into the circle with force.
VALATION Ichabod Crane defeated Cohoes 3-0 in the Colonial Council girls’ volleyball game on Friday.
The Riders (8-2) posted winning set scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-13.
The setting tandem of Sophomore Delaney More and Junior Clare Knapp stood out in the Riders’ victory. More had 8 aces, 3 kills, and 10 assists, and Knapp had 3 aces, 2 kills, and 10 assists.
Both Delaney and Clare work so well together and encourage each other to do their best, said Riders coach Adam Vooris. They both work hard and have grown into great all-round players.
ICC’s Darby Siver had 4 aces 1 block and led all players with 9 kills. Emma Scheitinger had 6 kills and Maddie Kelley had 3 kills and 1 block.
