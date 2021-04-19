‘Bump on head’ saved Scots life after trampoline accident led to tumor diagnosis

A bump on the head saved the life of little Brodie Hallidays, his parents say.

He suffered from headaches and illness after the trampoline accident as a two-year-old – which led doctors to find a tennis ball-sized tumor in his brain.

It was a rescue. Had he not hit his head, it could have taken a long time to notice the tumor, which could have made things much more difficult, ”said Mother Kirstie, of Fountainhall, in the Borders.



“Brodie didn’t have any symptoms of a tumor at all, so we think the lump on the head loosened something or put pressure on the tumor because that’s when he started to feel unwell.

“The risk to his speech, mobility – and his life – would have been higher the longer the tumor went unnoticed.”

Experts said the tumor had probably been growing for a few months, and it was likely that the bump on the trampoline would have made the symptoms come out faster.

It could have gone unnoticed otherwise. The next day, Brodie was in the theater with a valve mounted and a few days later back on the operating table where medics spent eight hours carefully removing 70% of the tumor

Brodie, now four, hit his head while playing in his aunt’s garden in July 2019.

In the weeks that followed, he complained of a headache in the morning and started to get sick.

Nursery manager Kirstie also noticed that his posture was starting to change, as if his back was arching.

Doctors sent him to Borders General Hospital for an urgent CT scan, then transferred Brodie to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children Edinburgh, where specialists diagnosed posterior fossa anaplastic ependymoma – and released the devastating news that there was a massive tumor, wrapped around Brodie’s spinal cord. and the main nerves to his lungs and heart.

“The news came as a shock. It was devastating and heartbreaking,” said Kirstie, 36. “Brodie was so young and it was so unexpected – but we were ready to fight to give Brodie the very best chance.

“I’m a very positive thinker and we knew it was going to be a journey, but Brodie would come out on the other side.”

Brodie underwent chemotherapy for three months to reduce the remaining mass. The hospital became a second home for Kirstie and Brodie, as well as sister Indiana, now eight, and father Jamie.

Kirstie said, “We had to stay in the hospital all the time, which was difficult. But thanks to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, there were clown doctors and musicians and a hub where I could take Indiana to craft and even drink a cup of it. tea – and a change of scenery.

“We also enjoyed bedtime stories, more music, dance and magic. Friendly faces who were never rushed and didn’t mind if there were 10 kids or just one, they were just always happy to spend their time.

“Over the months, the artists and volunteers became an important part of Brodie’s hospital life.”

The charity also donated Brodie Beads of Courage, with each new bead representing a treatment or milestone.

“Brodie is so proud of his beads – and so are we,” Kirstie said.

“They show every scan, shot, surgery, and medicine he’s had – and remind us how far he’s come.

In December 2019, four months after diagnosis, Brodie underwent another surgery, with the result that now 99% of the tumor had been eliminated.

But to be absolutely certain, it was decided that he would be transferred to Liverpool for specialized radiotherapy. He became one of the first in the UK to receive the breakthrough treatment.

Eight weeks – and 35 rounds of radiotherapy later – Brodie returned to Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh, where he spent another four months on chemotherapy.

He was finally fired in August last year, after spending more than 12 months in the hospital – and going through some of the toughest parts of his treatment during the lockdown, with only Kirstie allowed to visit him.

“It was a lonely time,” Kirstie said, “but we’re through. Brodie is still here – and that’s all that matters. We just couldn’t be more grateful. ‘

Brodies treatment continues at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, which opened last month.

The 150 million facility includes an emergency department, 242 beds, 10 theaters and wards, outdoor playgrounds, and physical and mental health specialties.

There is also an arts and therapeutic design program for which Edinburgh Childrens Hospital Charity (ECHC) has provided € 3.1 million in funding for a helipad and accommodation for families.

As the facilities are connected to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, pediatric care, specialized neonatal care, neuroscience and both emergency departments are now all in the same location.

This reduces the need for emergency transfers between hospitals and allows staff to share skills and expertise.

Victoria Buchanan, ECHC’s deputy fundraising director, said RHCYP will be more than a hospital.

“With the generosity of our supporters, children and young people will receive the best medical care and ECHC will be there to transform the hospital experience for them and their families.

The departments become discos, magic shows and art galleries.

“Music and play fill waiting rooms, corridors and courtyards.

“Our goal is to ease worries and let the imagination run wild.

No child or young person wants to be hospitalized, but if they have to, ECHC will make sure they don’t miss their childhood.