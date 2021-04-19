Will Titans Join the Growing Crowd by Skipping Workouts?





The list of NFL teams announcing that players skipping off-season practice continues to grow by the day. As of Monday morning, 16 teams announced plans to skip normal voluntary training due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are the most recent teams to join the cause, along with the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I think what you’re seeing right now is the first time that players are practicing their voice, or one of the first time people practice their voice to say no, NFLPA Director DeMaurice Smith told ESPN. And frankly, it’s probably one of the few times coaches have ever heard players say no. And for some players, it may be the first time they’ve said no to their coach. But this is a negotiated, negotiated, voluntary off-season training. The Tennessee Titans have not yet announced a public position on the matter. But how close are they to following suit with the other 16 teams? In a recent interview With Titans defeating writer Paul Kuharsky, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel admitted he had no idea what the Titans players were planning to do. He also revealed that he had been vaccinated and that many of the team’s coaches and staff who interact with players have also been. All off-season programs last year were run virtually, the training camp was postponed and the pre-season was cut short due to COVID. The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams a week ago stating that the first four weeks of off-season practices (through May 14) will virtually take place before the transition to personal training takes place on May 17. While some players have training bonuses associated with the appearance of off-season training sessions and Organized Team Activities (OTAs), the Players Association is campaigning for players to drop training again this year, where it is in the best interest of the players not to only their risk of COVID exposure, but also to reduce the potential risk of injury. This is a negotiated, negotiated, voluntary off-season workout where if someone came up to you or me and said I have a way to reduce concussions by 30 percent and I know a way to reduce the time lost to injuries by 23 percent, I would think almost everyone would wholeheartedly embrace that, whether voluntary or not, Smith added. Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @RTLnews







