Unfair to say you need percussion wickets in IPL: Mahela Jayawardene | Cricket News







With 150 being a challenging and generally defensible score in Chennai, many have wondered if the fields at MA Chidambaram Stadium are ideal for T20 cricket, which attracts fans with batsmen celebrating and hitting sixes at will. However, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene believes the IPL isn’t just about hitting wickets. The former Sri Lankan captain believes that the concept of neutral locations, with different circumstances, has made IPL 2021 ‘more interesting’. MUMBAI: During the ongoing IPL there have been two types of T20 matches: While the matches at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai scored high thanks to flat tracks, the matches at Chepauk in Chennai scored rather low, with batsmen struggling to forcing. the pace on a difficult, slow, and sluggish surface.With 150 being a challenging and generally defensible score in Chennai, many have wondered if the fields at MA Chidambaram Stadium are ideal for T20 cricket, which attracts fans with batsmen celebrating and hitting sixes at will. However, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene believes the IPL isn’t just about hitting wickets. The former Sri Lankan captain believes that the concept of neutral locations, with different circumstances, has made IPL 2021 ‘more interesting’. “Well I think it is unfair to say you need batting wickets in IPL, why is the tournament interesting because every venue is different so it is fought evenly. Yes, the wickets are a bit slower but we have still seen scores of 150. or 160 in the last few games, ”Jayawardene said, ahead of his team’s fourth game, against the Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Tuesday night.

Chennai has witnessed a number of low-scoring thrillers, with MI successfully defending 152 against Kolkata Knight Riders and 150 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, even as they narrowly lost the opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore by two wickets after a score of 159-9. Jayawardene felt that the Chennai wickets were not unplayable, and one of the reasons MI got it right there was because the team was adapting fairly well to the circumstances. “They’re not unplayable, but good competitive wickets. I think we’ve been consistent in our approach. It’s a challenge, but we’ve adapted quite well. Sometimes we’ll make mistakes and that’s part of the deal,” the MI analyzed. coach. . “Every game is a challenge in Chennai because we play against different teams and not just CSK in Chennai, we also play against different opponents, so we also have to adapt to different playing styles according to the teams,” said Jayawardene.

Each team plays in six locations – Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Delhi – with no home advantage.

‘Hardik will bowl in the coming weeks’

Meanwhile, despite assurances from MI’s cricket director Zaheer Khan that “Hardik Pandya would be bowling soon,” the all-rounder has not pitched in any of the defending champions’ matches so far. Jayawardene said Pandya is currently under review and should be available for bowling soon. “In his last ODI series against England, Hardik picked up a downside. We don’t want to risk injury when he bowl. He’s currently under evaluation and we should see him bowl in the coming weeks,” he revealed.

