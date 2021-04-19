A close to the Montana Grizzlies football season

MISSOULA With Montana’s 36-day two-game football season ending, the Grizzlies are now turning their attention to fall.

With victories over Central Washington and Portland State, the Grizzlies achieved one of two goals they set for themselves when the spring season kicked off on March 13.

“We had a few goals this spring. The first was to win for sure and the second was to send a message that we have a good football team here in Missoula at the University of Montana,” said Montana coach Bobby Hauck. “I think that message has been sent.”

Montana combined for 107 points in his two spring games after a 16-month layoff en route to the game against Central Washington. In both games, Montana achieved a total of 529 yards on Central Washington and 511 on Portland State.

Montana’s passing game showed its explosive ability. Quarterback Cam Humphrey finished 38 for 57 for 472 yards and five touchdowns to one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 68 yards and one more score. Meanwhile, backup Kris Brown also showed what he is capable of below center. Brown got only four passes against Portland State after Humphrey was knocked out of the game in the third quarter, but Brown finished 8 for 12 on pass attempts for 112 yards and one touchdown pass. He also carried the ball five times for a total of 41 yards and one more touchdown.

Gabe Sulser (eight catches, 145 yards, two touchdowns) broke out as Montana’s starter in the slot while Samuel Akem (six catches, 88 yards, two touchdowns), who, like Sulser, returned from an injury-shortened 2019 in 2021, picked up where he stopped too. Bryson Deming also provided a solid spring as Montana’s tight start with five catches for 50 yards.

Sulser also showed his talent in the kick and kick return matches, while kick returner Malik Flowers also saw a greater role in the receiver.

While Marcus Knight started running back, he missed both spring games due to an injury, but the Grizzlies showed their depth by running back with sophomore Nick Ostmo and freshman Xavier Harris. The duo combined seven total touchdowns on the ground between the two, while Harris finished with 148 yards on the ground and four receptions for 34 yards. Ostmo had 130 yards rushing yards plus seven catches for 73 yards and one more score.

Hauck highlighted the run game as a post-game improvement point with Central Washington, and from game one to game two, Ostmo and Harris delivered it.

“It really helped last week to knock the rust out a bit and just get back into the role of things,” said Ostmo. “It makes it really easy when you have a lot of guys around you doing plays and doing what they have to do.”

UM’s line of attack showed its ability to be a powerful force after four players with starting experience returned. Starting point AJ Forbes, a transfer from Nebraska, went down injured against Portland State in the fourth quarter, so his status will be one to keep an eye on in the fall.

The Grizzlies dominated defensively in both games. They held both opponents at a combined 4 for 28 on third down conversions, finishing with four total turnovers enforced when Jace Lewis, Gavin Robertson and David Koppang all grabbed interceptions.

The Griz held Portland State at 293 yards on attack and Central Washington at 178. Statistically, Montana only got one bag between the two games, but UM put a lot of pressure on both passing and running games for turnover, bad throws and short to none profit while preventing any of the violations from developing a rhythm.

“Their front seven will take that team a long way,” Portland State coach Bruce Barnum said of Montana. “I’ve been at this conference for many moons, and (with) that defense the Griz are back. That football team is the Griz of yesteryear.”

Corner kick Justin Ford, a transfer from Louisville, made his presence known as a hard hitter and balhawk, while Omar Hicks Anu and Nash Fouch fared well in the secondary with returning starters Robby Hauck and Robertson.

Lewis said he liked queuing up against a team other than their attack because it gave them a much-needed different look.

“You see a lot of different looks in the last two weeks and it helps a lot more,” said Lewis. “I will always say our offense, we play against them every day so we know what to expect and there are always things to correct with them too.

“I think these two games were huge. Taking a year off is a long time not to play a game, so these two games were big for us to go into summer and into the following fall.”

Hauck said the Griz now has some downtime in May and will start summer training on June 1. They will open the fall 2021 season in Washington on Sept. 4, a Montana game will be paid $ 675,000 to play in.

“It goes fast, it always does”, Hauck said of the low season in the summer. ‘The way I see it, we are on the clock. We better use every minute. We are on the clock, we have to prepare. ‘