Northwestern men’s tennis ends the regular season with a near loss to Illinois
Tennis for men
Opposite No. 16 Illinois in the last game of the regular season, Northwestern jumped out to an early 3-1 lead. However, the Wildcats (12-6, 11-5 Big Ten) were unable to close the door of the Fighting Illini.
Five of the six NU players managed to play the first set at Illinois (17-2, 14-1 Big Ten) in singles but some Cats started to falter as the game went on. The Fighting Illini took crucial runs in the last three sets for a 4-3 overall win.
We got some breaks early in the second sets, said coach Arvid Swan. That resulted in three-set matches, where we might have won in two sets. But (with) two equal teams they came out on top today.
For the 12th game in a row, NOW started by getting the double point. Graduate students Chris Ephron and Dominik Stary defeated Illinois Noe Khlif and Siphosothando Montsi for their 10th straight win as a duo, as sophomore Natan Spear and junior Steven Forman quickly defeated the Fighting Illinis Alex Petrov and Vuk Budic.
The singles also started in Cats’ favor. Stary defeated the Fighting Illinis Alex Brown without breaking his serve. Then, freshman Presley Thieneman endured through a light drizzle and a second set back and forth tiebreaker to give NOW the individual match, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7). However senior Nick Brookes fell to Illinois Zeke Clark.
The energy of the team, those guys on the side, were really noisy and pumped me up, Thieneman said. I was just trying to keep it point by point, not overthinking.
With his victory over Illinois Lucas Horve, Thieneman closed the regular season with a perfect record of 10-0 in singles. He attributed his success to working on his net play and forehand throughout the season, as well as his serve.
It has certainly been good for my confidence, winning these games, getting some experience, “said Thieneman,” but I think the most important thing is to just do my job for the team. It’s bigger than me. “
But for NOW it all fell apart. Forman and Ephron never recovered from slow starts in their third sets, while junior Trice Pickens was unable to take advantage of the service at the end of the deciding game.
Give them credit for how they finished, Swan said. I think that’s probably our biggest takeaway, we just have to try and win the first set and then take a break in the second.
The Cats have a week-long gap in their schedule before the Big Ten Tournament starts on April 29. This year, Nebraska will host the event, meaning Swans’ squad will have to adjust to the slower Cornhuskers courses, especially when the weather is indoor. necessary.
We have pretty solid game plans for every opponent, Swan said. Adjustments are more on the terms than on the teams we play.
Ahead of the match, NU honored four athletes who played their last college tennis at Evanston for Senior Day. Stary, Ephron, Brookes and senior AJ Joshi all walked to the center of Court 1 to receive plaques and a formal announcement of their performance as Cats.
It’s hard to watch those guys go. They were really great leaders for the team, really great players too, Thieneman said. Having them as my role models this year was really cool. But I hope we can keep going for them and make a point in the tournament.
