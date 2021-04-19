Amid tensions, Chinese people working in the US sports industry hope to help mend bilateral ties

The NBA Exhibition Zone at the China International Import Expo 2020 in Shanghai Photo: VCG

In recent years, Jiao Huayi, a digital media producer with NBA franchise Memphis Grizzlies, has gone to great lengths to make her team more popular in China.

Thanks to her contributions, including inviting Chinese artist Zhou Rui to give a sand drawing performance to introduce the history of the Grizzlies to the Chinese public, the name of the team, which is not as popular in China as teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors has spread throughout China.

The number of followers of the team on the Chinese Twitter-like Sina Weibo has grown by more than 1 million in one year.

Jiao worried for a while that her work would be compromised by attacks from malicious US politicians amid mounting tensions between China and the US.

“I was concerned at first,” Jiao told the Global Times. “But thanks to the [Grizzlies] team dedication to the Chinese public, I shook off that fear. “

Several US politicians have accused the NBA of “putting profit before principles” as China remains the largest overseas market for the world’s best basketball league.

While NBA games have yet to return to state broadcaster CCTV after an inappropriate tweet from then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey led to their removal, basketball fans in China can still watch games through the Chinese streaming platform Tencent.

Separately, US Major League Baseball was also targeted by US politicians earlier in April, after it signed a new broadcast deal with Tencent while deciding to move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta due to a local voting issue.

This political pressure has had repercussions. MLB China, for example, has postponed a scheduled interview with the Global Times to promote baseball among younger generations in China because of the “sensitivity of this period.”

The icebreaker

Historically, sport has played a role in international relations, such as acting as a bridge to overcome hostile relations during the Cold War of the 1970s.

Earlier in April, experienced Chinese and American table tennis players in Shanghai commemorated the 50th anniversary of the ping-pong diplomacy, leading to bilateral ties.

“Part of the glamor of sport is that it can create connections between different people so they can learn about different cultures,” Jiao told the Global Times.

“I will do everything I can if basketball can help restore bilateral ties between the two countries.”

Wan Xin, a senior producer at ESPN, echoed Jiao’s thoughts that sport could be a bridge connecting the two countries through non-governmental channels.

“If there is a bridge, regardless of whether the weather is sunny or gloomy, people can still connect with each other through this bridge,” Wan told the Global Times.

But while ping-pong diplomacy served as an icebreaker in the 1970s, now “the cooled water needs to heat up,” Wan noted.

“From a sports media point of view, the better content we provide to audiences on both sides will help locals understand what is really happening on the other side of the world.”

Li Li, who works with WNBA team the Los Angeles Sparks in youth basketball activities, is also committed to contributing more to his team no matter what the politicians say.

“My goal is to continue to contribute to the team,” Li told the Global Times, noting that the politicians are accusing China of personal motives.

“As the US is witnessing an increase in hate crimes against Asians, we should also take the opportunity to speak out for equal respect and treatment.”

Still warm

The stories of basketball player Yao Ming, volleyball legend Lang Ping and tennis pioneer Li Na are hugely popular in the US, and now there is a new generation of athletes such as skier Gu Ailing, better known as Elieen Gu in the US, and mixed martial artist Zhang Weili begin to fill their boots.

“When we report inspiring stories about Chinese athletes, it gives people in the US an opportunity to get to know real Chinese,” Wan said.

He noted that the Chinese public can still feel the heat of the popular NCAA games in the US, including the prominent “March Madness,” thanks to live streaming, which has made it possible for Chinese to learn about young people. in the U.S.

“There are certainly those who view China with prejudice, but if we provide good content conducive to mutual understanding and exchange, there is no basis for prejudice,” Wan said.

Several other Chinese people working in the US sports organizations or subsidiaries have also expressed concerns and hope to contribute, but most of them declined to be identified, fearing that speaking publicly would lead to cyberbullying or hinder their career prospects.

But Jiao decided to stand out.

“It requires communication for people in different cultures to understand each other,” Jiao told the Global Times. “If we can get more Americans to understand Chinese culture and China’s position through our work, they can have their own judgment, regardless of the nonsense of politicians.”