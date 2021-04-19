Jose Mourinhos spent time at Tottenham in his own quotes

Jose Mourinho has left Tottenham after less than 18 months in charge.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his most memorable quotes while in North London.

I am humble. I am humble enough to try to analyze my career. Manchester last year, to analyze my career, the problems and the solutions. I was humble enough for that. The principle of the analysis was not to blame anyone else. I am no one to advise people but sometimes to take a break it looked very positive to me. Mourinho declared himself the humble at his revealing press conference in November 2019.

I have already spoken to him and I have asked him if he was the brother of Dele or Deles. He told me he was Dele. Okay, I said. Play as Dele. Mourinho made his way to Alli at his first press conference, in a storyline that would dominate his stay at Spurs.

I’m not Chelsea. I am not Chelsea, United, Inter, I am all of them. I give them all my all and that’s what I’m going to do here. To give absolutely everything I have. So Chelsea is the past, a great past, two periods, two periods with titles. But it is the past. Mourinhos insisted his Chelsea connection was no problem when he was appointed to one of their major rivals.

For 90 minutes you can’t be nice, 90 minutes you have to be a bunch of assholes, but intelligent assholes, not stupid assholes. B ****** s in the sense that you are there to win games man. The Portuguese was blunt in his assessment of his new team, in an early team discussion screened in the Amazon All or Nothing documentary.

I think the yellow card is fair because I was rude, but I was rude to an idiot. And for some reason I was rude, but I was and because I was, I deserve the yellow card. Mourinho got into a falling out with Southampton goalkeeper coach Andrew Sparkes after a 1-0 defeat at St Marys Stadium on January 1, 2020.

He’s always hurt, he’s hurt, he’s not hurt. He plays one game, the following week he is injured, he plays another game. We are full of hope and this has been since the beginning of the season. In the same press conference, Mourinho made his first swipe at the club record that Tanguy Ndombele signed, who left injured in the first half.

For me, the referees are not the referees. I think the VAR should change their name because Video Assistant Referee is not true. It should be VR Video Referee as they are the referees. It’s strange. You see the referees on the field and they are not the referees, they are the assistants. The other guys in the office are the ones who make the big decisions of the game. Mourinho was doing well and he also questioned the new VAR system at Southampton.

Jose Mourinho has criticized Tanguy Ndombele (Daniel Leal-Olivas / PA)

In the first half we had no midfield. I know the Premier League is tough and some players take a long time to adjust to a different league. But a player with his potential must give us more than he gives us. Mourinho fired at Ndombele again after knocking him out in March 2020 during halftime of the 1-1 draw with Burnley.

I had to play this chess game without a piece. You know. No bishops, no kings, no queens. Very difficult with so many injuries and problems. I can’t talk about the progress I want to make because I don’t have the players I want. Mourinho went all the way to Queens Gambit when he lost a fourth offensive player in the run-up to a Champions League tie in March 2020.

I’m going to be repetitive. I would like to be on July 1st. I would love to be in the preseason with Harry Kane, (Moussa) Sissoko and Sonny. That is not possible. Or so he thought. But shortly after this quote in March 2020, the season was shut down due to the corona virus, allowing all his injured players to recover.

I accept that my actions were not in accordance with government protocol and that we should only interact with members of our own household. It is vital that we all play our part and follow the government’s advice to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives. Mourinho was one of Spurs employees caught breaking lockdown rules in April 2020.

Jose Mourinho, right, has delved into former club Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Carl Recine / PA)

We knew we could get a penalty against and we were very careful about that. We know that Manchester United have an incredible record on penalties this season and we knew that everything in the box was very dangerous for us. Mourinho was unafraid to suggest that his former club Manchester United would face many penalties when they resumed their season with a 1-1 draw in June 2020.

But for me it’s not Harry Kane, it’s Hero Kane because a guy who’s had major surgery has a lockdown that stopped perfect rehab because it did, so with all the difficulties, and then come on for a few weeks to normal training. to me, Hero Kane. Harry Kane earned the praise of his managers after recovering from a serious hamstring injury to make it to the resume of the season in June 2020.

A team of good guys, a team of nice guys, the only thing they can win at the end of the season is the Fair Play Cup. Something I have never won and have no interest in. Mourinho approved a locker room spit between Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris during halftime of Spurs’ 1-0 win over Everton in July 2020.

I’m not a goalkeeper but I’ve known soccer since I was a kid and I know when I’m standing there and I spread my arms and I know the distance so I immediately felt that something was going wrong. We had the UEFA delegate confirmed and yes he was 5cm shorter, which of course we demanded to replace the targets with targets of the correct dimension. Mourinho, a former goalkeeper, knew that something was not in line with his side’s qualifying match against Shkendija.

To my friend Gary, I can promise not to play a minute of a friendly against Harry Kane until the end of the season. The Spurs boss had a public exchange of views with England boss Gareth Southgate about plans for Kane during the October 2020 international hiatus and later had to apologize for Southgates’ name being wrong.

Because he never beat me. You’re not going to do a chapter on 13 or 14 games that you never win, so why would he talk about me in his book? A book is something to make you happy and proud, so I understand the situation perfectly. Not someone who let an old rivalry die, but Mourinho came to fight when asked why he wasn’t in Arsene Wengers’ book.

No not at all. Not at all. Zero. Because sometimes the results are the result of multiple situations in football and mine and the methods of my coaching staff are second to none. Mourinho remained optimistic about doubts about his methods after a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat in February 2021.

They played with a lot of desire that I could also call it professionalism, because for me professionalism starts precisely in the attitude. To be a pro, you have to have an attitude every day and every minute of every game. Then more talent, less talent makes the difference between players, but what can never be discussed is attitude and they beat us on attitude. Mourinho was scathing of his side after they suffered a Europa League humiliation against Dinamo Zagreb in March 2021.

Dinamo Zagreb knocked Tottenham out of Europe (Luka Stanzl / PA)

To me, this is the victory of the dressing room, the victory of their minds, the victory of the group that was ashamed of what happened in the past week. I always think it’s a man’s reaction to be ashamed. I don’t care, don’t care because it’s not for men. He was more impressed with their performance in the next game at Aston Villa.

The same coach. Different players. Mourinho let everyone know who he blamed for the fact that Spurs consistently let in goals after a 2-2 draw against Newcastle in April 2021.

I just want to say that Sonny is very lucky that his dad is a better person than Ole. I am a father. I think as a father you should always feed your children. Doesn’t matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very, very disappointed. As we say in Portugal, bread is bread and cheese is cheese. I’ve already told Ole what I think of his comments, and I’m very disappointed that in five, six, seven questions you ignore the dimensions of that comment. Mourinho, who uses a tactical distraction after a defeat to Manchester United, came in for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Norwegians’ comments about Son Heung-min.

I don’t care what he says, I don’t care. Not interested at all. Mourinho responded to Paul Pogbas’ scathing comments about his former Manchester United boss management style.