From Ravichandran Ashwin to Dinesh Karthik: Cricket fraternity mourns death of Tamil actor Vivekh





Veteran Tamil actor and comedian Vivekh, Aged 59, died on Saturday at SIMS hospital in Chennai. According to media reports, the actor was hospitalized on Friday after suffering cardiac arrest. Vivekh, who has starred in more than 200 films over the past three decades, was one Padma Shree recipient and a social activist. He was last seen on screen in the Tamil movie Dharala Prabhu, a remake of the Hindi movie Vicky Donor After his sudden death, several cricket players paid their heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor. Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter and wrote: My sincere condolences to the family and fans of #ActorVivek !! I can’t believe you’re gone. < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> My sincere condolences to the family and fans of it #ActorVivek I can’t believe you’re gone#ripvivek Follow safety protocols! Take your vaccine (@ ashwinravi99) April 17, 2021 Wicket-keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik condolences the senior Tamil actor’s death, writing: A legend who drove social messages through his humor in movies. My personal favorites include MINNALE and RUN. May his soul rest in peace. < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> A legend who posts social messages through his humor in the https://t.co/uQc5sF7vwD personal favorites include MINNALE and RUN. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/KRQ7FEf3oG DK (inDineshKarthik) April 17, 2021 Washington Sundar also expressed fear at Vivekh’s passing and wished prayers and strength for his family. Incredibly shocked to hear the death of @Actor_Vivek. You were an epitome of energy that made us all laugh so much and made our childhood so memorable. Your greatness will live through your trees that you have planted. My prayers and strength for your family. #RIPVivekSir, Sundar tweeted. < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> Incredibly shocked to hear the death @Acteur_VivekYou were an epitome of energy that made us all laugh so much and made our childhood so memorable. Your greatness will live through your trees that you have planted. My prayers and strength for your family. #RIPVivekSir Washington Sundar (@ SundarWashi5) April 17, 2021 Indian pacemaker T Natarajan wrote: Rest in peace, Mr. Vivek !! Broken heart, we miss you !! #RIPVivekSir < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> Rest in peace vivek sir !! We miss you !!#RIPVivekSir pic.twitter.com/Ilc0z04RFa Natarajan (@ Natarajan_91) April 17, 2021 Mystery Spinner Varun Chakravarthy admired the actor for planting millions of trees and living with a brilliant example. HARI um SHIVAN um ONNU, ATHAI ARIYATHAVAN VAIYIL MANNU- @Actor_Vivek Much to learn from the way @Actor_Vivek has lived his life. He has given a lot to society through his comedy and to nature by planting millions of trees. Living a wonderful example of life. #RIPVivekSir Varun wrote on the microblogging website. < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> “HARI um SHIVAN um ONNU, ATHAI ARIYATHAVAN VAIYIL MANNU” – @Acteur_Vivek

Much to learn from the road @Acteur_Vivek has lived his life. He has given a lot to society through his comedy and to nature by planting millions of trees. Living a wonderful example of life. #RIPVivekSir Varun Chakaravarthy (@ chakaravarthy29) April 17, 2021 Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam badrinath wrote: There was a hidden message in his comedy a versatile actor, thanks for all the entertainment over the years, condolences to his family and friends #ripvivek #. < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> There was a hidden message in his comedy a versatile actor, thanks for all the entertainment over the years, condolences to his family and friends #ripvivek S. Badrinath (@s_badrinath) April 17, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos