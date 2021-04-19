Howe: News, Comments from Iowa Football Open Practice | American football

IOWA CITY, Iowa –It was with a refreshing sense of normalcy that I watched Iowa Football practice Saturday as I roamed the East Tribunes at Kinnick Stadium. It’s how I spent at least one spring day longer than most current Hawkeyes have lived.

That did not happen last year. The pandemic has taken away many of the mainstream exercises in our lives. It was great to be back.

You can watch the entire 11-on-11 portion of Saturday’s training in our video packs. They are broken down by quarterback, so you can see how they performed in five minutes or less. They include running plays, performances in the trenches, and everything else we’ve seen.

Granted, it’s hard to consume everything that happens while recording video and photos from the workout, but I’m happy to share news and observations from these events for fans who can’t make it. They come with a warning label indicating that it is just one of the 15 spring workouts and that perspective is needed.

With that in mind, here’s what I have:

INJURIES –For me, this was the most disappointing aspect of Saturday. I felt bad for the players who were offside and for fans who couldn’t see them perform.

The two main injuries after performances (coach Kirk Ferentz did not provide details on a player’s health) were Cody Ince and Justin Britt. Ince was listed as the offensive attack from the right on the pre-spring depth chart, and Britt appeared as the number 1 judge on the right.

Ince wore a boot on his left foot on Saturday. Britt sat in the stands most of the day, using crutches when he stood at his feet.

Defensive tackles Noah Shannon and Logan Jones, who are both on the two-deep, left Saturday’s practice early. Jones’s left lower leg, around his calf, was wrapped in bandages.

Yahya Black, a D-tackle starter on the two-deep, and No. 2 D-Linemen Logan Lee (tackle) and Chris Reames (end), were also held on Saturday, as were perennial starters Matt Hankins (cornerback) Jack Koerner ( safety) and Nico Ragaini (receiver).

Terry Roberts, in the second team corner, didn’t rehearse, but it looked like a coaching gig in his future could be the way he mentored younger members of the high school. No. 2 running back Ivory Kelly-Martin was, as expected, out as he recovered from winter knee surgery.

A pair of ’20 sophomores freshmen – Diante Vines and Elijah Yelverton – were in street clothes. Early entrants to the ’21 recruiting class – Zach Twedt, Justice Sullivan and David Davidkov – missed a development day.

I will say that outside of Ince and Britt, none of the conditions looked significant. The players I mentioned above all seemed to move quite well and help with drills in some cases.

QBs –Everyone wants to know about the quarterbacks. Again, you can check them out for yourself in the video linked earlier in this piece, but I’ll share my thoughts.

I would sum up by saying that all signal callers have had good and bad moments all morning. I would like to add to this the Ferentz, as he had done over the winter and last month, that last year’s starter, Spencer Petras, had a significant lead in the league.

For this one exercise, I felt Petras looked like the best of the bunch. He performed particularly adept at the rush violation, which indicated that he held the system tightly.

I’d be quite surprised if Petras isn’t QB1 in the opener against Indiana. If he were to fight the Hoosiers and the next week in the state of Iowa, the situation could get interesting.

Alex Padilla has made great strides since I last saw him in the spring of ’19. His footwork improved, as did his ability to work through progressions. His scoring drive on Saturday was arguably the best single march any of the quarterbacks enjoyed.

Deuce Hogan showed what you would expect from a player who arrived on campus during a pandemic, missed regular summer camp, spent the fall on the scout team, and didn’t miss any bowl prep reps. The game was still going fast for him.

That said, you could see the potential. He made some impressive passes and showed a powerful arm.

Walk-on Connor Kapisak got meaningful reps on Saturday and cleared himself well. He showed solid skill and understanding of the offense.

TRENCHES:As we see most often in the spring, the line of defense won more battles than lost against the O-Line. That was reasonable given that there were two starters out and there was a significant loss from the offensive front after last season.

That said, the D-Line replaced three ’20s starters, and key pieces like Black and Jones were out Saturday. Returning starting Zach VanValkenburg and John Wagoner, who were expected to start opposite him, played well. Wagoner dropped the number 1 behind Tyler Goodson in the backfield for a tackle for loss.

Nick DeJong stepped in for Ince on Saturday as Saturday’s best offensive tackle. Mason Richman was deployed as the starting guard. It should be noted that Connor Colby of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, who was enrolled early on, was lined up in ’21 as a No. 2 OT.

Second-year freshman Lukas Van Ness stood out in the defense line. He recorded an impressive address for lossHe spent a lot of time playing hockey growing up but could be ready for a breakthrough with all of his focus now on football.

EYE CATCHERS:Here are some of the student athletes and position groups that caught my attention on Saturday.

1. Tyrone Tracy Jr. – If I were to hand out a player-of-the-day award, it would go to the Indianapolis receiver. He showed that he can be one explosive playmaker capable of a great junior season.

2. Tight ends –We knew about Sam LaPorta. He has shown the potential of the Big Ten in his first two seasons. Graduation from the past two years, including Shawn Beyer from last year’s squad, left a question of who would get behind him.

Luke Lachey, who was No. 2 on the depth chart last month, showed on Saturday that he will play a role in the equation. He pulled in a few balls in an impressive way. Walk-on Bryce Schulte also caught several passes.

3. Caleb Shudak –Life after kicker Keith Duncan doesn’t have to be scary. Sixth-year senior Shudak is ready for his shot, like he showed SaturdayIt has a large leg with accuracy.

4. Gavin Williams –The second year we got back from Central Iowa, one tore impressive touchdown runIt highlighted a solid performance in a backfield where opportunities lie behind Goodson.

5. Dallas Craddieth –Craddieth, a four-star prospectus from St. Louis, needed development time. Security played a lot faster on Saturday.

He may not see many defensive reps in a deep secondary, but he will provide quality depth and could be a major player on the special core teams.