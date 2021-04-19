Sports
Iowa tennis completes weekend sweep
The men’s team beat Wisconsin Friday, and the women’s team closed its historic season with a victory against No. 44 Nebraska Sunday.
After eight games, the Iowa men’s tennis team finally managed to break the losing streak with the 4-3 win on Wisconsin Friday.
The Hawkeyes completed the season against the Badgers with singles victories for Iowa’s top four players.
The game went back and forth all the time. After losing the doubles to open the game, junior Joe Tyler for Iowa reacted with a quick 6-4, 6-2 victory over lane three.
From then on, each time the Hawkeyes took a win on one of the singles lanes, the Badgers immediately responded with a win of their own.
With a tie for three, junior Will Davies found himself in a familiar spot with the game at stake. The Norwich, England native rallied after losing the first set to come back and take the double match win for Iowa with the 18th three-set win of his career.
Along with his win in singles, Davies tied former Hawkeye Will Vasos as the doubles program leader in his career with a 6-3 win on Friday.
Ross Wilson, head men’s tennis coach from Iowa, decided on Friday to split the number 2 pair in the nation Davies and Oliver Okonkwo, opting to pair Davies with senior Kareem Allaf and Okonkwo with Tyler.
The move didn’t work in resolving Iowas doubles, as the Hawkeyes have now lost the point in 10 of their 17 games this year.
The men’s season finale against No. 49 Minnesota, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed as a precaution.
It is not known whether the decision was made because of a positive COVID-19 case in the Iowa program or the Minnesota program, but the two institutions are currently working with the Big Ten to identify rescheduling options.
The women’s team completed the Iowa tennis sweep this weekend with a dominant performance against No. 44 Nebraska.
With the 4-1 win over the Cornhuskers, the Iowas 12-4 conference record gives them a good shot at a top-four seed in the Big Ten tournament. The conference record is the best in program history.
It was another great day and tough battle on the road against a quality Big Ten team, Iowa women’s tennis coach Sasha Schmid said in a release on Sunday. We have a tremendous amount of respect for Nebraska and the last time we played it was a battle, and today was no different.
Iowa have now won six consecutive games and the Hawkeyes are entering the post-season with their top three players ringing off the hook.
No. 13 Alexa Noel ended an undefeated season with her 6-0, 6-4 win against No. 125 Kristina Novak.
With the first regular season of her career to her name, Noel will enter the postseason game with a record of 22-0 in singles and 13-6 in doubles.
Her doubles partner, junior Samantha Mannix, has won five of her last six matches. No. 86 Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell will close the last regular season of her career with an 18-3 record after beating Isa Adrover Gallego 6-3, 6-1.
Sunday’s game was full of drama straight out of the gate with doubles coming to the wire.
After each team picked up a double play, it boiled down to a nail biter on lane one, with Noel and Mannix just managing to outsmart Maja Makoric / Kristina Novak 7-6.
I was proud of the doubles and to have number 2 doubles fight back and win that close match, Schmid said. Then number 1 doubles kept tucking and competing and getting the tiebreaker, which was great momentum.
From then on, Iowas took over the big three, and Nebraskas’ lone run came from Chloe Kuckelman’s 7-5, 6-0 win over Iowas Michelle Bacalla.
The Big Ten Tournament for the women’s team is from April 29 to May 2 in Madison, Wisconsin.
