High School Hockey: Bechen’s Hat-Trick Lifts Dubuque in National Quarter-Finals | Local sports

Blake Bechen could hardly miss the way his teammates were setting him up.
Bechen recorded a hat-trick for the second game in a row on Sunday morning when the Dubuque Saints defeated the Dayton (Ohio) Stealth 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the USA Hockey High School National Championships at the Moylan Iceplex in Omaha, Neb. advanced to the semi-finals on Sunday afternoon against Omaha, rival of the Midwest High School Hockey League.
I have to give props to the guys who find me and give me perfect passes, said Bechen, who has scored seven goals in the first four tournament matches. I get some open nets to look at, and I just have to put them in. It’s all there.
It’s a huge relief to score those goals. Everyone works so hard and all does their job in shifts, so it’s a nice reward to end the shift by putting him in the back of the net.
Bechen opened the score in the last minute of the opening period after a slick pass. Dane Schope moved the puck from between the circles to Blake Bakey on the right side of the net. Bakey then slid a quick pass to Bechen for a tap-in to the goalkeeper’s left.
Dubuque got around problems early in the second period by killing a 5-on-3 downside.
I told the guys, the stats say if you can kill a 5-to-5, you have about a 90% chance of winning games, Dubuque coach Tim King said. When we turned that off, the bank was just on fire, and then we pretty much took control of the game.
I thought Dayton would be one of the teams to beat here in the tournament. But we coaches drew up a game plan and the boys executed it flawlessly.
Bechen scored the eventual game winner with 4:59 left in the second stanza. He collected a loose puck in his own zone, used his speed to make a 2-to-1 with kick, covered the goaltender down and put the puck in an open cage.
The Saints scored twice in the last minute of the mid-period to take over the game. Bechen completed his hat-trick with 46.6 seconds to go. Owen King moved the puck along the blue line to Jeremiah Snyder, who smoothed around a defender before finding Bechen in the right circle for a one-timer in an empty net.
Drew Zillig made it 4-0 with 37.5 seconds to go. He jumped on a turnover in the Dayton zone and quickly shot past the goalkeeper.
Connor Lemmerbrock ended Isaac Tillman’s shutout bid with 13:14 left in the third period in a 4-on-4 series.
Tillman improved to 3-0 in the tournament after being released on Saturday. He made 18 saves on Sunday while his team on the other side made 35 shots.
The guys play really well for me which makes my life so much easier and I’m not that stressed, Tillman said. They do a great job of clearing guys up so I can see every shot, which makes it a lot easier to control rebounds. And they are going to block important shots.
When guys go ahead of you like that, you want to play for them so much better.
