Stacked selection means Browns can just take the best player available – Cleveland Browns Blog

BEREA, Ohio – Many times before, the Cleveland Browns had been positioned to draft the best player available. This time, however, the circumstances will be very different.

With a full roster, complete with some eye-catching holes, the budding Browns will step into next week’s draw with a luxury they have rarely enjoyed since rejoining the league some twenty years ago.

In the not-so-distant past, Cleveland’s roster was so riddled with weaknesses that adding the top talent available – regardless of position – was essentially the priority. The last draw, the Browns had such a void in the tackle on the left that selecting the best bookend on the board was a foregone conclusion even before Jedrick Wills Jr. happened to fall at number 10 on Cleveland.

But after another top performance in free agency, culminating in the signing of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney last week, the Browns can attack this concept with an enviable approach to their 26th overall pick:

They can easily take the best player available.

“The Cleveland Browns don’t have many desperate needs,” said ESPN report analyst Matt Miller during an interview with the in-house podcast last week. “They don’t have that many needs this year. So many holes. “

As many as there are already.

The Cleveland selection is, of course, not a perfect or finished product. And in the wake of several free agency signatures over the past year – combined with some potential internal expansions for a lot of money – the Browns released Sheldon Richardson’s defense on Friday.

The move saved the Browns $ 11 million in cap space, but it also left a significant gap in the center of the defensive line. A source in the league told ESPN that Cleveland has not seriously attempted to restructure Richardson’s contract, as it did with defensive end Olivier Vernon last off-season. But when Richardson for some reason doesn’t find an attractive offer anywhere else, the door was left for him to return to Cleveland on a possibly lower number.

Regardless, even if Richardson is currently away, the Browns have a roster that seems to be the envy of much of the competition.

In his first offseason in Cleveland last year, general manager Andrew Berry aggressively helped transform the Browns’ offensive line from an Achilles heel to one of the league’s best. In addition to drafting wills, he signed All-Pro Right tackle Jack Conklin. Behind those additions, coupled with Wyatt Teller’s surprising rise to an All-Pro right-wing guard, the Browns’ line of attack became one of only four units to be in the top five in winning pass-block. and the top 15 in run-block win rate, too.

While Cleveland finished sixth in offensive efficiency last season, Berry turned his attention to defense in this off-season. In addition to landing Clowney, the Browns signed John Johnson III, arguably the best security available in free agency. Berry also signed linebacker Anthony Walker, defensive end Takkarist McKinley, nickelback Troy Hill and defensive tackle Malik Jackson – all of whom will play important, if not starting, roles for Cleveland next season.

Until last week, edge rusher to Myles Garrett stood out as a residual need for the Browns. Next, Cleveland tackled Clowney, who, for all his injuries and inconsistent production, has been in the top five in terms of pass-rush win rate in the NFL since 2018.

“You now have a pass rusher and you say, ‘OK, that’s checked,’ ‘ESPN report analyst Mel Kiper Jr. told a conference call last Thursday, not long after Clowney’s signing became official. route not to go. “

That said, the Browns could certainly still go that route.

After all, Clowney and McKinley only have one-year deals. Several talented potential clients, such as Azeez Ojulari Payment receipts Gregory Rousseau Phillips’ scream or Jayson Oweh, could still be on the board if Cleveland also chooses.

But the Browns don’t have to go in that direction anymore. Especially if a particularly coveted talent falls on 26 at cornerback, linebacker or even receiver.

“It’s so insultingly tough,” Miller said of this design. “More valuable defensive players will be pushed down a bit. That’s good news for the Browns. At the end of round 1.… you are [going to be] get lots of quality starters [the defensive] side of the ball. “

To underline Cleveland’s options, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay continues to include the Browns Rousseau in his latest mock draft. But the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and Kiper both let Cleveland select Kentucky’s rising linebacker Jamin Davis

“He’s a man of great reach,” said Kiper. “He can fly to football as a safety – a very good tackler in the open field.”

Cleveland could certainly attack Davis or Tulsa Zaven Collins, a game-making linebacker who had previously mocked Kiper with the Browns. Cleveland could also be in the corner, especially if Northwestern’s Greg Newsome II should he fall on them.

The Browns could even choose to amplify their offense via a fast slot receiver, such as Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore, Florida Kadarius Toney or Louisville’s Tutu Atwell – although such a burner may also be available to them in the second round.

Or they could try to fill that gap with a defensive tackle, perhaps Alabama’s Christian Barmore

Whatever the plan, the Browns have options – to add the best talent available to a roster that suddenly overflows with it.