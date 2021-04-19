Predicting attacking starters after a spring ball

Breaking down what Michigan football could look like this fall, based on what we learned this spring.

We clearly haven’t been able to watch Michigan football participate in its spring game this fall or even watch the Wolverines participate in a practice.

It is absolutely different from most other major programs. We saw Ohio State play this weekend, as well as USC, Alabama, and a number of others.

Still, enough has leaked about spring to find out what happened. Some depth maps have even been released.

But how the depth chart looks good and what it will look like before the start of the 2021 season are two very different things. Predict the starters correctly for both sides of the ball, starting with the offense and starting with the quarterbacks.

Question: Cade McNamara

Matt Weiss, Michigan’s new quarterbacks coach came out and said that Cade McNamara was the starter. That’s interesting because Alan Bowman didn’t even have a chance to participate in the training sessions with the team.

He’s the most experienced signal caller at the moment, but Weiss sounds very confident in McNamara, saying he could have a 10-year NFL career.

JJ McCarthy might be in the mix at some point, but in every way his game was up and down this spring, which is what you’d expect. But he flashed talent, including on this pitch, so it feels like his time on the bench could only be that long before he takes over.