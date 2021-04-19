Trib HSSN What to watch out for: Monday, April 19, 2021 | Trib HSSN





Through:

Sunday April 18, 2021 | 10:16 pm Chaz Palla | Tribune Review North Allegheny’s Connor Chi (43) celebrates his winning goal to beat Peters Township in the semi-finals of the AAA Penguins Cup on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center. The last time the PIHL crowned a Penguins Cup Class AAA champion, North Allegheny skated away with his first title in six years in 2019. On Monday, North Allegheny has a chance to “defend” its title in the Penguins Cup Class AAA Final when facing Mt. Lebanon at RMU Island Sports Complex on Neville Island. The Tigers topped the AAA standings for much of the season before falling to fourth place when they finished 5-6 in their last 11 games. However, the Blue Devils finished hot, winning four of their last five games, finishing sixth in the AAA standings. In the two head-to-head, North Allegheny won a few games with one goal: 6-5 in January and 3-2 on March 29. Mt. Lebanon hopes to win hockey gold for the first time in 15 years. You can watch the match from 6:30 pm on TribHSSN More hockey gold Following Monday’s Class AAA Final at the RMU Island Sports Complex, the Class A Championship will be decided when Chartiers Valley faces Indiana. Indiana has never won a Penguins Cup championship. However, the Little Indians won a PIHL Championship six years ago when they won the PIHL Division II Championship (now Class B) in 2015. Chartiers Valley captured the league’s first Division II championship 10 years earlier when the Colts took home D-II gold in 2005. This game features three of the top scorers in Class A this season: Greg Kraemer of Chartiers Valley with 37 points, Danny Williams with 36 points and Indiana teammate Zach Eisenhower with 35 points. The Colts won the Southwest Division with a record of 12-4-2, and the Little Indians finished first in the Southeast Division with a perfect 17-0-0. Host Indiana won the only game in the regular season between the two teams, 3-2 on February 4. You can watch the match from 9pm on TribHSSN Fight for the first time Call them the Terrific 10. Ten WPIAL baseball games will be played on Monday, with first place or part of the run up for grabs. They are: South Fayette at Shaler in Section 3-5A, Indiana at North Catholic in Section 1-4A, Montour at Blackhawk in Section 2-4A, Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands in Section 3-4A, Ellwood City at Hopewell in Section 1-3A, McGuffey at Southmoreland in Section 4-3A, Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic in Section 3-2A, Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston in Section 4-2A, Union at OLSH in Section 1-A, and Greensburg Central Catholic in West Greene in Section 2-A South Fayette-Shaler, Montour-Blackhawk, Belle Vernon-Laurel Highlands, Seton LaSalle-Chartiers-Houston games can be seen or heard on HSSN.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos