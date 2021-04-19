Sports Authority Of India Offers Certificate Course In Sports Coaching; Apply before May 25





Sports Authority of India (SAI) has opened the application window for registration for a six-week certificate course in sports coaching New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has opened the application window for registration for up to six weeks Certificate Course in Sports CoachingThe six-week certificate course is taught by SAI through its Academic Wing Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala. The registration window will remain open until May 25th. Candidates with a passion for coaching or working in schools, colleges, universities, industrial houses and other sports related agencies can apply for the Certificate course. The authority issues the certificate course in sports coaching in the following sports disciplines: archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, kho-kho, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, tennis, volleyball , weightlifting, wrestling, Wushu, yoga, canoeing and kayaking, and rowing.







Certificate Course in Sports Coaching: Request Applicants can obtain the registration form from the Office of the Deputy Director (Academics), Sports Authority of India, Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Old Moti Bagh, Patiala-147001 or they can also download from the official website – nsnis.org The last date for submitting applications and depositing fees is May 18. However, the authority will accept the application forms received via messages until May 25. The selection list will be published on June 18. Online Theory Classes will be taught by the main Academic Centers of SAI NS NIS, Patiala from June 21st to July 13th. Practical classes will be conducted at the Centers that will be decided by SAI NSNIS, Patiala taking into account the strength of the classes and COVID-19 restriction guideline at respective SAI / non-SAI centers between July 20 and July 29.

