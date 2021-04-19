Sri Lanka’s large Muralitharan is undergoing angioplasty





National Review Pelosi: Waters should not apologize for urging protesters to become more confrontational House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she does not believe Representative Maxine Waters (D., California) should apologize for her recent suggestion that protesters should become more confrontational if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted. Maxine spoke of confrontation in the way of the civil rights movement. I personally think we should take charge of the George Floyd family, Pelosi said during a performance on CNN. They handled this with great dignity and without ambiguity or lack of misinterpretation by the other party. No, no, I don’t think she should apologize, she added. On Saturday, Waters traveled to Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, to participate in protests following the police shooting of Daunte Wright last week. A local officer fatally shot 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop. The officer, whom officials said wanted to fire a Taser and not a gun, has resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Speaking just a few miles from where George Floyd died last year after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest, Waters said she would fight with all the people standing up for justice, and called on others to join. to do. her. We must get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these murders to continue, she said. Reporters asked Waters about the possible ruling in the Chauvins case, which is expected to be handed down this week. Waters responded by saying that activists should stay on the street and that we should be more active if he is found not to be guilty. We need to become more confrontational, Waters said, according to Fox News. We need to make sure they know we mean business. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., California) called on Pelosi on Sunday to take action against Waters over her comments. Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis, just as she has incited it in the past, McCarthy said in a tweet. If Speaker Pelosi does not act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will take action this week. When asked by CNN whether Waters’s comments had incited violence, Pelosi replied: Absolutely not.

