Perseverance paid off for the pandemically challenged Plymouth South football team

The season could have gone either way [the loss at West Boylston], said the Plymouth South coach Darren Fruzzetti, who took over this season after serving as an assistant for 12 years, the last five as offensive coordinator.

We were able to take in four consecutive wins from there and that’s a testament to higher leadership. By not allowing any loss to a team of which we did not know much, we derailed ourselves. It was a bit of a humble moment and then we were able to straighten the ship again.

After tasting a loss, the Souths senior leaders responded with big plays on both sides of the ball.

In a premier fight with Scituate last Friday, senior defensive end Jack Condon hit a pass and intercepted it for a touchdown from 60 yards. Condon added a 15-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter and South moved forward as the senior captain for good Anthony Loranger returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The crowning moment for the Class of 2021 came the following week after North Quincy scored 10 unanswered runs and took a 24-21 lead with just over two minutes to go. With the league title at stake, senior captain Hunter Dean produced a 20-yard scramble to reach enemy territory and then freshmen Casious Johnson (who rushed to the top 1,000 for 223 yards on the day in his first varsity season) ripped off a 30-yard run to bring the Lions within the 10-yard line.

With 26 seconds left, Dean rolled out with a play-action pass and found his fellow senior Matt Mahoney for a 6-yard touchdown to end their career at a high level.

It was senior captain to senior captain, Fruzzetti said.

Those two kids have been great leaders for our program, so it’s nice to see that connection really making a mark on the season.

Fruzzetti played for Plymouth North before graduating in 1999, which was his defensive coordinator at the time Scott Fry Plymouth South’s athletic director and 15-year-old football coach before handing over the job as head coach to Fruzetti this year. Fry has stayed on as defensive coordinator.

So Fruzzetti, who went to Stonehill College and is now a math teacher in Plymouth South, knows a thing or two about ending the season with meaningful games, having participated in the heated Thanksgiving rivalry between the two high schools on both sides. Plymouth.

Elsewhere in the state, Marshfield earned the Patriot League Keenan title this weekend by surpassing Hingham, Catholic Memorial pushed Xaverian for a Catholic Conference crown, Ipswich sealed a Cape Ann League Baker title, Lincoln-Sudbury roared to a Dual Count League championship, Middleborough beat Abington is declared outright winners of the South Shore League, and Bellingham has won the Tri-Valley League Small for the First Division title since 2001.

More conferences will end with the final matchups next week, giving the Fall II season ending a bit of a throwback feel for those who remember the years when Thanksgiving matchups often ruled champions and Super Bowl berths.

It’s nice to see that the conference title game means a lot, Fruzzetti said. I don’t know if it is feasible in the new playoff format. But it was special for this season to have that last game for a league championship. It felt a bit like old school games in the 1990s and 2000s when Thanksgiving had implications for the title.

It’s not often that the last high school game of the season means everything. It was very special, and the children responded.

With his 48-25 win over Abington in the South Shore League final Thursday night, Middleborough captured the program’s first league title since 2014 when the Sachems entered the Patriot League.

At 3-1, Middleborough was placed over undefeated Rockland in the final against Abington. The league used the new MIAA format to determine the two teams.

These kids are going to put up a banner saying South Shore League champions can do that in that new building that’s been built there, Middleborough coach Pat Kingman said. I get the other side of it. I could understand that I’m a 5-0 team and was a little pissed off about it, but I think our numbers and things like that were hard to beat.

I really believe we are the best team in the South Shore League, senior quarterback added Timmy Crowley, who rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns and added a touchdown pass to the win. We got into this game just focused on playing our game, we didn’t really care about that negative talk, all that media. We just came out and clenched.

Crowley understands there could always be naysayers who doubt Middleborough or who will question the validity of crowning a champion during a global pandemic, but the signaller will not let the outside noise take away from the feeling that he was on Thursday night. felt.

It came at a time when it was 40-17 and I was sitting on the sidelines and I started to get pretty cramped, but I thought, This is unreal, Crowley said. We worked hard for four years to get her people to say what they want to say, say it’s not, there should be an asterisk next to the season whatever they want, but we worked our hard all season and we came and won.

Norwood survived Hopkinton, 49-35, to capture his first Tri-Valley title, which it shared with Holliston. It was the first league title for the Mustangs going back to 2002 when Norwood was a member of the Bay State Conference.

It’s just great to see it all come together, and to see kids really believe in what they were trying to preach, the coach said Manny LopesA league title for the first time in 19 years is huge.

Five different players found the end zone for the Mustangs (4-1). Jason Denehy rushed for a 56-yard score and threw in a 44-yard touchdown James Gamel in the first half. Bryan Metayer added an 88-yard kickoff return and 61-yard rushing touchdown as part of Norwood’s season-high scoring output. Lopes praised the goalscorers as well as his line for winning the fight in the trenches.

Our offensive line doesn’t score touchdowns, but they’re all responsible for it, he said. Our offensive line changes the line of scrimmage with every shot of the football.

East Boston (4-1, 2-0 BCL North) and Latin Academy (4-1, 1-0) will be in West Roxbury Monday at noon; the matchup was postponed from Friday afternoon. Eastie can conquer the North title with the victory. With a victory for the Latin Academy, the title will be decided on Friday, when LA takes on OBryant.

Correspondents Ethan Fuller and Brad Joyal also contributed.