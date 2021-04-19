Women’s tennis falls just short of an upset San Jose state bid





USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force women’s tennis (11-6, 3-4 MW) fell 4-3 on undefeated San Jose State (14-0, 7-0 MW) on USAFA’s indoor courts on Sunday afternoon. The Falcons kept the match close and were tied 3-3 in the final match before the Spartans took the final match to escape with the win. The Air Force gave up the double play point by going 1-2. Sydney Fitch and Shailla Alda won at number 3 in doubles against Rozalina Youseva and Jovana Babic 6-2. Meredith Jones and Ksenia Vasilyev fell to No. 1 ahead of Savannah Sendar and Lara Marco Mas 6-3. Alex Kuo and Isabella Flodin fell to number 2 against Alba Pedrero Galindo and Raq Villan Pereira 6-1. In singles, the Falcons split with the Spartans 3-3. Fitch led off singles with a win at number 2 against Youseva 6-2, 6-2. Kuo then fell to number 3. against Irena Muradyan 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. Alda then beat Marco Mas at number 4 6-2, 6-7, 6-1. In her last home game, senior Meredith Jones fell to No. 1 over Alba Pedrero Galindo 7-6, 2-6, 6-2. Mebeli Becerra then beat Raquel Villan Pereira at number 5 6-2, 7-6 (10-8) to tie it 3-3. Hailey Stelse then fell to No. 6 over Savannah Sendar 6-3, 6-2. Head coach Kim Gidley at the match:

“That was a tough 4-3 defeat for the number one team at the conference that has not yet lost a game in conference play. The good news is that our team was there all the way. Sydney Fitch and Shailla Alda bounced back in yesterday’s doubles and dominated at number 3 to give the Falcons a chance to win the doubles. Unfortunately, we lost to No. 2 and No. 1. In the singles, the team caught fire and won three of the four first sets, the only loss being a tie-breaker. The team thought they could be upset and win. It was great that Sydney came off the track with such a convincing straight set victory on number 2 singles, followed by Shailla Alda also in singles. I was really impressed with how Shailla performed today in both singles and doubles. Shailla had the chance to roll over and play dead after losing the second set in a tie-breaker then just came out and finished her opponent in the third set. Than Mebeli Becerra came through again today for another dramatic straight set win. Saving set points in the second set, Mebeli again outlived her opponent. What a great team effort for the team’s last home game this season. I am really proud of this team and how they all fight and support each other. ” The Air Force will return to action in Nevada on Friday, April 24. San Jose State vs. Air Force Double

Savannah Sendar / Lara Marco Mas (SJSU). Meredith Jones Ksenia Vasilyev (AF) 6-3

Alba Pedrero Galindo / Raq Villan Pereira (SJSU) def. Alex Kuo Isabella Flodin (AF) 6-1

Sydney Fitch Shailla Alda (AF) def. Rozalina Youseva / Jovana Babic (SJSU) 6-2

Order: 3, 2, 1 Singles

Alba Pedrero Galindo (SJSU) def. Meredith Jones (AF) 7-6, 2-6, 6-2

Sydney Fitch (AF) def. Rozalina Youseva (SJSU) 6-2, 6-2

Irena Muradyan (SJSU) def. Alex Kuo (AF) 5-7, 6-1, 6-3

Shailla Alda (AF) def. Lara Marco Mas (SJSU) 6-2, 6-7, 6-1

Mebeli Becerra (AF) def. Raq Villan Pereira (SJSU) 6-2, 7-6 (10-8)

Savannah Transmitter (SJSU) def. Hailey Stelse (AF) 6-3, 6-2

Order: 2, 3, 4, 1, 5, 6







