Outdoor b-ball, hockey game offers a fun afternoon for 150 Mile youngsters – Williams Lake Tribune
An organic game of basketball and floor hockey was just what the doctor ordered for a group of Williams Lake and 150 Mile House friends last week.
After recently returning home from their respective college hockey seasons, brothers Chase Dubois and Daine Dubois and Landon Fuller met old friends and colleagues, former junior hockey goalkeeper Cody Call and Colton Thomas, for an afternoon of fun outside on the tennis courts. at the 150 Mile school earlier this month.
Striking by a group of out-of-school students, the boys simply invited them to join in the fun, including them in basketball and hockey games, while giving the students tips and clues to improve themselves.
“It felt like we were little kids again,” Call said. “Me, Chase and Daine all went to school in my 50s from kindergarten to grade 7, so it was pretty cool. We were in the exact same shoes 15 years ago. “
Chase, Daine and Fuller each played college hockey this past season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all trying to make the most of the changed season.
Fuller added that it was the first time the group of friends had been together since everyone had returned home.
“They didn’t know we were hockey players or anything – they just wanted to hang out, shoot some pucks and shoot the basketball,” Fuller said. “When we were younger, we looked up to older guys, so I think it’s important to lead by example.”
Fuller, a six-foot-five-inch, 225-pound defender – after starting his junior career with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Sicamous Eagles of the Kooteany International Junior Hockey League – committed prior to match the season with the Trinity Western University Spartans.
Daine traveled to the US to play with the NCAA Division 1 Long Island University Sharks, while his older brother, Chase, returned to the NCAA Division 1 University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks for his second season.
“The season was okay, but we didn’t get a single game,” Chase said of the pandemic. “I’ll definitely be back there next year, so I’m just looking forward to next year. We play a lot of road races against some big schools, so it should be a good year. “
The students were members of Karlee Brown’s Karlee’s Kid Club at 150 Mile school.
Brown, meanwhile, said she was absolutely impressed with the boys’ kindness and the way they treated themselves.
“They started releasing their own sports equipment: basketballs, a target for pucks, hockey sticks, and the kids were like ‘these guys are real athletes’ and they were very excited,” said Brown, who noted that she had about 14 kids in her class on the day.
‘They started watching, then it became pucks for them, and before you knew it, they were shooting and playing basketball with them. They actually gave a 45-minute lesson on how to shoot the puck, how to lift it, and I just sat on the bank and watched in awe. “
She said her students absolutely loved it and thanked the young men for doing their best to brighten up her students’ day.
‘They played respectful music all the time, not one of them cursed, they went up to the children’s eye level to talk to them. They didn’t have to. And they are invited again every moment. “
