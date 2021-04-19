Social connection brings seniors back to the classroom





Wesley School for Seniors was one of the first Wesley Mission services to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A dynamic and friendly learning environment for those over 55, the dedicated students felt torn between doing what they love and worrying about the virus. Due to public health orders, the in-person classes were closed. Learning soon began online, including some of the popular courses such as dance. The restart of a number of classes in a socially distanced form in recent months has been received with great joy from the students. “In February, we welcomed people again for the first semester, and many of our students have returned,” said program coordinator Jeannie Mathews. “As restrictions relax, we can introduce more lessons, and encourage people to reconnect with their communities and try something new when term two begins later in April.” There is a solid body of evidence internationally demonstrating the benefits of lifelong learning, with studies showing that the benefits are greater for vulnerable groups. The general public has become more familiar with the World Health Organization (WHO) through the official statement of its pandemic status and subsequent COVID-19 response. But the WHO has a lot to say about the importance of active aging, having published its groundbreaking policy framework on the subject nearly 20 years ago, arguing that mental health and social connections are as essential in defining health as physical considerations. “Many people have lost their sources of meaningful connection,” said Wesley Mission CEO Rev Stu Cameron. “After being isolated, it can feel like a real effort to get back on the road. But many of our students describe a feeling of ‘living feeling’ after their first class, often with a big smile. There is no substitute for being together and pursuing a passion. “ While NSW is celebrating the Seniors Festival, Wesley Mission is inviting people to a trial lesson from Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 24, 2021. Some of the topics available include watercolor, tablets and smartphones, belly dancing, square dancing, table tennis, psychology, ukulele and a large choice of languages. Wesley School for Seniors offers approximately 90 different courses for beginners to advanced students. Classes are held at the Wesley Center on Pitt St in Sydney’s CBD, Alan Walker Village in Carlingford and Frank Vickery Village in Sylvania. The school will also continue to provide online classes for some subjects. Click here to view the course catalog To book a trial lesson or to register, please / Public edition. This material comes from the original organization and may be point-in-time in nature, edited for clarity, style and length.

