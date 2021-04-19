Brian Cashman – Last place in New York Yankees to be patient despite ’15 games I’d like to forget ‘





NEW YORK – Amid the New York Yankees’ worst two weeks to kick off an MLB season in more than two decades, general manager Brian Cashman admitted the team has made a “truly disappointing” start, but that he shows patience with both teams. and coaching staff. “It’s 15 games,” Cashman said Monday. “It’s 15 games I’d like to forget.” Yankees fans are in crisis mode after a weekend sweep by divisional rival Tampa Bay Rays that dropped New York to a worst 5-10 of the American League, which is just the eighth time in franchise history that it’s 10th first 15 games. . The Yankees attack has struggled out of the gate tremendously, with .210 as a team with a .346 slugging percentage – the lowest in the majors – and just 16 home runs despite a slugger-laden lineup with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. When asked if there was any consideration on the coaching staff, Cashman backed manager Aaron Boone and hit coach Marcus Thames. “I have a lot of faith in the people we have,” Cashman said. “I’ve seen them work a lot of magic along the way … We’re not reactive. I don’t see us responding if we don’t believe in the staff we have, nor the players we have.” Cashman said he believes the offense will eventually become a force for the Yankees with so much time on the schedule. “We trust our players and their abilities, and we trust over time that, as it normally does, it will correct itself with many more games on the agenda,” he said. The Yankees have their worst start since 1997, when they went 5-10 with Joe Torre as manager. That team bounced back, winning 96 games before reaching the playoffs as a wild card. Cashman said he is confident in the current roster to change collective performance. “When you have a really talented squad, you just want them to be who they are and what they are capable of, plug and play and let them go,” Cashman said. “And so I have complete confidence in our staff as I’ve seen them work a lot of magic along the way and influence many players along the way.” Cashman said that despite the slow start, the Yankees won’t overreact to a handful of games at the start of the season. “Change doesn’t come about without much thought, effort and reason, and we don’t respond,” Cashman said. “And so I don’t see us responding to how we can shake up the squad too quickly, nor do I see us responding when we don’t believe in the staff we have and the players we have. “That’s the message to our players: ‘Hey man, we believe in you. We know what you’re capable of. This is a bad play; we’ll get through it together.” ”

