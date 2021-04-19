Human tennis is getting ready for SEC tournament





Baton RougeThe 10th-seeded LSU Tigers will start the SEC tournament against the 7th-seeded Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday, April 20 at noon at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. OFFICIAL: 2021 #SECMTennis Tournament bracket Championship Central https://t.co/ILEJnQJyK3 pic.twitter.com/S4qDaorEIu Southeastern Conference (@SEC) April 18, 2021 Last season’s cancellation made the Tigers last in the 2019 tournament, losing the first round 4-2 to South Carolina. LSU’s last win comes on the 2015 season, when they beat South Carolina 4-1. Although Ole beat Miss LSU the first time they met this season, 6-1, the game was closer than it looked after a closer look. The Tigers then took the rebels’ doubles Joao Graca and Joey Thomas defeated Brady Draheim and Simon Junk 6-3. Boris Kozlov and Nick Watson defeated Lukas Engelhardt and Nikola Slavic 6-2. Ronald Hohmann and Rafael Wagner didn’t finish their game against the number 1 duo of Sandkaulen / Reynolds, but it was 5-4 in favor of LSU. In singles, Hohmann took No. 14 Finn Reynolds to three sets and Rafael Wagner brought No. 46 Tim Sandkaulen to a tiebreaker in the second set. The Tigers will most likely have a freshman Joao Graca on court three to take this time against No. 27 Nikola Slavic. Co-head coach Chris Brandi had nothing but confidence in his squad on the way to the SEC tournament. “I’m going to be honest, we are a top-25 team. 100 percent, I have no doubt about that. But according to our schedule we are not allowed to play at that kind of level. We play top-10 teams every week. have had a good team for years, they haven’t overcome these really good teams until today [Alabama on April 15], ” said Brandi. Scouting Ole Miss Ole Miss comes in at number 12 in the ITA Computer Polls and at number 18 in the Coaches Poll. The Rebs have three singles players, No. 14 Finn Reynolds, No. 27 Nikola Slavic and No. 46 Tim Sandkaulen. They’ve ranked one doubles team, but they just happen to be the number 1 overall duo in the nation. Tim Sandkaulen and Finn Reynolds are 13-2 over the season, last falling in March for a Florida duo. Ole Miss finished the regular season with a 10-9 record and a 7-5 conference record. With nine SEC teams in the top 25, it is not surprising that the rebels are scoring high despite taking one win at .500. Their losses went to No. 3 Tennessee, No. 7 Florida, No. 14 South Carolina, No. 17 Kentucky, and now No. 18 Alabama. Follow along with the tigers Tournament results, live video and live stats can be found on the Tournament Hub page: https://arkansasrazorbacks.com/sectennistourney/ For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access to the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/lsutennis







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos