Hockey player / golfer Abdallah is the Franklin Regional version of Happy Gilmore | Trib HSSN
Monday April 19, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Zach Abdallah is a hockey player who plays golf. Or is it the other way around?
Either way, he would make Happy Gilmore proud.
“Hockey led to golf for me,” said the Franklin Regional junior. “I started playing because of (golf teammate) Michael Wareham. Now I play all the time. “
Abdallah traded his woods and irons for a stick and skates this PIHL season, helping the Panthers reach the Class AA championship game for the second time since 2017.
The Panthers will skate against Baldwin for the title at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Abdallah has brought championship knowledge to the finals since winning a WPIAL Class AAA golf title with Franklin Regional in the fall.
“I’ve been playing hockey since I was 4,” he said. “My father first brought me to deck hockey. Winning two championships in the same year would be pretty cool. “
Junior forward Jeff Anderchak also played on the golf team.
Abdallah scored the winning goal in a 5–4 win over Montour in the semifinals. That after the attacker said hopes for his team’s playoffs earlier in the season seemed dim.
“Our captain, Chase Williams, has called a team meeting,” Abdallah said. “We were out of the playoffs and had a (three-game) lost streak. We said that if we don’t pick up our game, the seniors won’t be able to play in the playoffs. We wanted to play well for them. “
The Panthers (13-6) won four in a row to enter the Penguin Cup tournament. They stopped Hempfield 4-3 in the quarter-finals for another nip-and-puck outing against Montour.
Back to Happy Gilmore, Abdallah said he gets references all the time.
“I’ve only seen the movie once,” he said. ‘You have to pay to see it now. I think people see my swing and know I have to play a different sport. I like a slap-shot swing. “
A hockey player with a baseball grip has translated well for Abdallah, who trusts his swing.
“We’ve heard from other teams that his slapping isn’t consistent or good enough to do it right,” said Panthers golf coach Jeff Traphagen. “But being a WPIAL finalist in golf last year and tied for 19th place in the final isn’t too bad as it was his first trip to the individual postseason.”
Abdallah shot a 73 on the Champion Lakes Golf Course at Ligonier, a team with the lowest score of the tournament.
“He’s an incredible young man who will play with just about anyone and help them on the court if they are not a strong player,” said Traphagen. “I’ve had quite a few hockey players on our team, and aside from trying to balance any scheduling conflicts, I’d say it was a success to lead our team to a championship. I welcome their athleticism and feel that their hockey skills can pass successfully on the course. “
Abdallah had the third lowest scoring average for the WPIAL champions and was a sleeper who played in sixth place in the team final.
“We knew he could slam the door to a championship if it was close,” said Traphagen.
Abdallah finished the regular season with seven goals and 14 assists for a total of 21 points, finishing in third place on the team.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a tribune review writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter
