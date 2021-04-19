Sports
Science experts have not recommended Ontario ban outdoor amenities, COVID-19 panelist says
Ontario’s scientific experts have not advised Prime Minister Doug Ford to ban the use of outdoor recreational facilities to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, a member of the COVID-19 scientific advisory table said.
“No, of course not. The opposite,” said Dr. Peter Juni, the scientific director of the scientific advice table COVID-19. CBC News Network on Monday.
The ban means that no one outside of baseball, football, tennis, basketball, Frisbee golf, and pickleball can play on facilities, fields, or courses designated for these sports. The restrictions announced on Friday took effect on Saturday. The province also closed playgrounds, play structures and equipment, but lifted that restriction.
According to the Ontario government, the purpose of the restrictions on outdoor facilities is to prevent large gatherings.
June said science is clear that outdoor activities during the pandemic are safer than indoor activities and that provincial statutory paid sick days are needed to prevent new infections.
“Look, what we know is that we estimate, and this is only an estimate, that outdoor activities are probably about 20 times safer than indoor activities,” said June.
“This does not mean that you cannot have unsafe behavior outside. Inside we cannot possibly be safe with all the people who do not belong to our household. You cannot be safe inside.”
Decisions based on political considerations are not helping to contain the pandemic, he said.
“The important thing now is that we are tackling the root cause of this pandemic and playgrounds are not the root cause, really. What we are seeing now is a pandemic targeting vital workers and their families,” said Juni.
“We have to pay people to stay at home in an uncomplicated and efficient way when they are sick or exposed. And this means generous, immediate and guaranteed. Otherwise, it won’t work,” he added.
“If you live on paycheck-to-paycheck and you can’t pay your rent, if something goes down, you can’t just wait and have a complicated process.”
In a regulation issued on Friday, the government said that people should not use outdoor recreational facilities and that the amenities include outdoor sports facilities and multipurpose fields.
The regulation makes specific references to baseball diamonds, soccer fields, frisbee golf venues, tennis, platform tennis, table tennis, pickleball courts and basketball courts, BMX parks and skate parks.
June said he wondered if he needed to be clearer with his recommendations.
“I don’t think we can be clearer. This is a problem on the receiving end. We need to stop having political considerations to guide this pandemic. This isn’t working. It hasn’t worked in the past. It has won” t works now. It has not worked in other jurisdictions. Why would it work in Ontario? It does not work. “
Sports lawyer calls on province to lift ban on provisions
In an interview on CBC Radio’s Metro morningKristi Herold, the founder and CEO of Sport and Social Group, urged the province to lift the ban on outdoor recreational facilities. The club operates recreational sports competitions for adults throughout Ontario.
Herold said she believes Ontario residents should be allowed to play organized sports for the sake of their mental and physical well-being. She said there are ways to do this safely with current public health protocols.
“What I would like is for our province to listen to our science advisory table in Ontario. And the science they share with us says that 99.9 percent of transmission occurs through indoor activity,” she said.
“I think we should encourage people to get out, play and be active in a safe way. There are protocols and frameworks that we can easily set up, whether you’re playing a game of pickup or playing an organized game of football. , or softball, or beach volleyball, or practice with your team. Science supports us. “
Herold said people in Ontario, especially under lockdown, need the social connection and physical outlet they get from sports.
To be able to exercise safely during a pandemic, participants should stay two meters apart, and if they can’t keep that distance, they should wear masks. Nor should they carpool to games or go to locker rooms. They should stay on the sidelines safely at a distance, and then they should go home after the games instead of going in with friends.
Herold said not being able to exercise and being active outside causes a lot of grief in Ontario. Physical health is directly related to mental health, she added. Additionally, not all team sports should be treated the same, because softball, for example, doesn’t have the same contact as rugby, she said.
“We know that play is a vital part of life for all ages, young people and adults,” she said.
