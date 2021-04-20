Alex Smith, reigning Comeback Player of the Year, announced his retirement after 14 years [+] seasons. Getty images



Alex Smith ran to FedExField with just under two minutes to play in the first half of the Washington Football Teams Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams on October 11.

It was an unexpected return, as Smith had only recently been promoted to second-tier quarterback behind Kyle Allen, who had to leave the game due to a concussion. Smith threw a short pass to run JD McKissic back six yards. It was Smith’s first pass since he suffered a horrific leg injury in November 2018 – an injury that threatened his life, required 17 surgeries and left him unsure whether he would be able to walk again.

Alex Smith announced his retirement on Monday after 14 years in the NFL and said he wants to spend more time with his family. He was released by the soccer team last month, but is the reigning Comeback Player of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowl roster at the age of 36. He spent his first seven seasons in the league in San Francisco, the next five in Kansas City, and the last two in Washington. Smith finished his 174-game career with 3,250 completions from 5,193 tries, 35,650 yards, and 199 touchdowns. Last season, he led the Washington Football Team to its first postseason appearance since 2015. The team set a 5-1 record in the games he started.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the stadium was mostly empty on October 11, with the exception of a few family members, including Smith’s wife, Elizabeth, and their three children. For this reason, fans didn’t see No. 11 jogging to the field for the first time in 693 days. They didn’t get up from their red plastic chairs and clap. The stadium did not fill with cheering or inhalation.

Instead, Smith’s return was personal. People watched from their homes. Maybe some of them have returned from the grocery store. Maybe others pulled out their phones when they went for a walk that Sunday afternoon. Maybe the rest have signed a Zoom with family. Smith’s return to football – a task once considered impossible – transcended the moment it existed because while few witnessed its comeback, many felt its effect.

Putting my helmet back on was one of the freshest things on my mind, Smith said of his return via Instagram on Monday. I kept asking myself: all this for a stupid game? But then someone did something that completely changed my recovery. He put a football back in my hands.

In the announcement, Smith spoke of the underdog mindset that shaped his NFL career.

I was a skinny, nameless recruit who wasn’t even allowed to play in college let alone go to New York as a Heisman finalist and was the first to hear his name called at design night, Smith said.

Smith made his return to the football field in week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams – his first game [+] since 2018. Getty images



He also expressed his gratitude to the fans of every franchise he played for.

To everyone out there, whether you’re part of Niner Nation, the Chiefs Kingdom or Burgundy and Gold, thank you.

In an appearance on ESPN’s Outside the Lines later Monday, Smith said the decision to retire came while snowboarding with his father and kids on the side of a mountain. He called being able to play football again his own Everest and said the decision to retire was easier to be able to climb.

Smith revealed that he had done his due diligence and met with his longtime college coach, Urban Meyer, in Jacksonville to join the team and mentor suspected No. 1 choice Trevor Lawrence. Although the opportunity excited him, Smith said he ultimately felt retirement was the best decision.

We would like to congratulate Alex Smith for a great career, Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a joint statement. He made the biggest comeback in professional sports history and was a big part of the success of our teams last season. Since the day Alex arrived here in Washington, he has represented the organization with class and dignity both on and off the field. We witnessed every step of Alex’s comeback firsthand, and he personifies persistence, strength and the will to never give up. The support he received from his family, friends, teammates and club medical staff on his comeback journey was truly unparalleled. We will always be touched by the strength, courage and support that Elizabeth and their family have shown during Alex’s recovery and comeback. We wish the Smith family all the best in the next chapter of their lives.

Coach Ron Rivera also expressed his support for Smith:

I want to congratulate Alex Smith for a great career, Rivera said. He was the ultimate professional and one of the best leaders I have ever been able to coach. His resilience and work ethic will serve as an example for our team as we continue to build a winning program here in Washington. He is an inspiration to me personally and to the countless others who have followed his journey over the years. I wish Alex and his family all the best as they begin this next chapter of their lives.

Smith will leave a lasting impression not only on the Washington Football Team, but also on the world of professional sports. Returning from injury, Smith embodied dedication and hope.

This is not just any game, Smith concluded in his Instagram post. It’s not just what happens between those white lines on a Sunday afternoon. It’s about the challenges and the commitment they need. It’s about how hard and how far you can push yourself. It’s about the bond between those 53 guys in the locker room. It’s about dedicating yourself completely to something bigger.