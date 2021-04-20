Salem State hockey defender Hickey, 23, died in car accident | Sport





Billy Hickey, a 23-year-old hockey player at Salem State University, tragically died in a car accident in his hometown of Pembroke over the weekend. Hickey and his best friend and fellow hockey player, Joey Birolini, reportedly crossed the center line in their vehicle, which hit a tree, rolled over and hit a utility pole. Hickey was the driver of the vehicle, authorities said. A 210-pound six-foot senior defender, Hickey, would have been senior for the Vikings last season had their season not been delayed due to COVID-19. Legendary Salem State hockey coach Billy O’Neill posted a few words about Hickey on the school’s athletics website. “Billy was such a great person. He strived to be the best in everything he did,” said O’Neill. “You would want Billy on your team as he was the player who made everyone better. You would like Billy to be part of your family because you could trust him and his loyalty was unshakable. We all loved him and are there.” devastated by the loss. “ Hickey, who was reportedly a highly respected and popular member of the Salem State community, was due to graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Science in cartography and geographic information systems. Salem State Director of Athletics Nicolle Wood posted: “As our community copes with this massive loss, we extend our deepest condolences to Billy’s family, teammates, coaches and friends. share service or events to honor him as they become available. “ Pembroke’s hockey program, for whom both Hickey and Birolini played, tweeted their condolences this weekend. “We lost two outstanding young men today who have positively impacted everyone around them. Our condolences to the Birolini and Hickey families,” the paper said. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. #Twobeautsgonetooearly #hockeygods will be taken care of” Hickey started out as a freshman in the 2017-18 season, playing 56 games for Salem State, scoring one goal and six assists, as well as 64 minutes of penalty. His goal came in an 8-3 Vikings defeat to host Worcester State in February 2019, a match in which Hickey also had an assist and ended the match with a plus-minus rating of plus-3.







