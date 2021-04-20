Baggoo takes control of TTTTA | Local sports





MERLE BAGGOO became the first-ever female president of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) at their Sunday night virtual annual general meeting. But the 75-year-old isn’t expected to take the role until tomorrow, as outgoing boss David Joseph asked for a 48-hour period to tie up the loose ends. Baggoo stated that the request was granted on the condition that she and incoming General Secretary Bob Roopnarine be kept informed of all activities during this period. Baggoo was elected unopposed after the late withdrawal of 12-time national champion Aleena Edwards, who was the general secretary of the TTTTA led by Ian Josephs in 2017 and 18. The 1964 national champion pointed out that David Joseph made significant changes to the constitution in late February, including extending a term from two to four years. Baggoo noted, however, that her administration is not in favor of this change and that they will make changes and return to the two-year tenure. All posts were undisputed Sunday evening. Kevin Lewis and Richard Copeland were elected 1st and 2nd Vice President respectively, while Kenneth Parmanand will be the Treasurer, Leah Fraser, the Assistant Secretary, and Dave Ramoutar will be the Public Relations Officer. Baggoo, who became the first female soccer referee in the Caribbean the same year she was crowned the national table tennis champion (63), not only revived QPCC (Queens Park Cricket Club) Parkites, but was also the driving force behind the club which became number 1. in the country. The former US Open A class doubles champion admitted that her administration has a lot of work to do and that changes will not happen overnight. Baggoo was one of many club representatives who wrote to Sports Minister Shanfa Cudjoe requesting that David Joseph and his supervisor be dissolved and appointed an interim committee to ensure the continued existence of the sport. In addition to the issue of sweeping constitutional changes, the letter noted that Josephs’ executive had no transparency during their tenure, including failing to release a financial report in their two years of leadership. The complete absence of national training last year was another major issue and Baggoo stated that she will speak to coaches as soon as possible with the aim of securing venues to resume this very important aspect of the game. The 2016 American Masters Tournament silver medalist also plans to take table tennis into the countryside and hold weekly meetings with her supervisor’s members with the goal of improving the sport. Her right-hand man Roopnarine comes in with by far the most impressive portfolio of the bunch, holding the post of general secretary about a decade ago. He is a former honorary secretary of the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) and was recently the match manager for most Caribbean tournaments.







