Kevin Durant lists his five best teammates, and Russell Westbrook’s first omission paints a strange picture

I want you to imagine a scenario very quickly. Kyle Lowry is on a podcast and during a conversation he is asked to name the five best teammates of his career. This is on video by the way. You can see how he thinks carefully, responds slowly, and devotes what seems sincere to his answer. It produces five names. None of them are DeMar DeRozan. When asked about this rather glaring omission, Lowry innocently claims to have forgotten DeRozan, with whom he is inseparable after a six-year partnership in Toronto.

Would you think for a moment that Lowry just “forgot” to mention DeRozan? If you were to ask John Wall to talk about the top five teammates of his career, is there a planet he would “forget” to mention Bradley Beal on? If you asked LeBron James to name his top five teammates and he didn’t include Kyrie Irving, you wouldn’t believe it for a second. That would be a calculated omission of one hundred percent.

So here we are with Kevin Durant, who was asked in a recent appearance on the “MILLION $ WATH OF GAME” podcast to list the top five teammates of his career. To, and again, after visibly careful consideration, he offered current Nets teammates Kyrie Irving and James Harden, former Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and former OKC cohort Serge Ibaka.

You will notice that a name is missing. Russell Westbrook.

Before ranting about how I take this out of context, easily ignoring the second half of Durant’s answer, I want to say for the record that, yes, I am aware Durant eventually enriched Ibaka to include Westbrook on his list. after a series of “are you kidding me?” looks from the podcast host caused his apparently malfunctioning memory.

“I forgot someone?” Durant said.

I actually can’t write this without a little laugh. I forgot someone? Come on man. We’re not talking about a guy on a 10-day contract with whom Durant shared a dressing room for a few weeks. This is a man Durant was associated with for seven years, who Durant called his “favorite teammate in the world” at the 2014 ESPYs,

And again, it’s not like he ripped this list out of his head. Watch the video below. Does this seem like a man who doesn’t carefully consider his answers?

So a few things here. First, the fact that Durant mentioned Kyrie and Harden before Curry suggests a basic level of consciousness. He had enough cleverness not to fire his current teammates. So there was some thought that went into this. Second, perhaps an argument could be made that Durant was quickly scanning his most recent teammates in his head, that were Warriors and Nets guys, but calling up Ibaka draws a train of thought back to Oklahoma City.

How is it possible that Durant is dedicating an honest, essentially spinning-his-mustache thought to his OKC tenure and not even registering Westbrook on the radar? Like, who else but Ibaka shot in the head? Is he considering throwing a bone at Kendrick Perkins? It’s almost impossible to believe that in such an inviting context, Durant honestly didn’t even think about his most closely associated teammate.

But let’s just say Durant just forgot he ever played with Westbrook. Isn’t that even more of a trifle? This was your wingman, your co-star for three conference finals and one NBA final. This is the other half of the public divorce that has taken place for years. And he doesn’t even register on your radar?

I don’t know, man. This is weird stuff. I admit this is an absolutely stupid debate to have, and thus a stupid article to write. Who cares about some silly list revealed on a random podcast? But I can’t help it. This is just incredible to me that Kevin Durant would just honestly forget he played basketball for seven seasons with Russell Westbrook. I don’t know what it says, but it says something.

Anyway, at least Durant corrected himself and put Westbrook on the list. Except that he was also wrong. Klay Thompson is better than Westbrook, who should be number 5 for the record.