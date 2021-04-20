Sports
Kevin Durant lists his five best teammates, and Russell Westbrook’s first omission paints a strange picture
I want you to imagine a scenario very quickly. Kyle Lowry is on a podcast and during a conversation he is asked to name the five best teammates of his career. This is on video by the way. You can see how he thinks carefully, responds slowly, and devotes what seems sincere to his answer. It produces five names. None of them are DeMar DeRozan. When asked about this rather glaring omission, Lowry innocently claims to have forgotten DeRozan, with whom he is inseparable after a six-year partnership in Toronto.
Would you think for a moment that Lowry just “forgot” to mention DeRozan? If you were to ask John Wall to talk about the top five teammates of his career, is there a planet he would “forget” to mention Bradley Beal on? If you asked LeBron James to name his top five teammates and he didn’t include Kyrie Irving, you wouldn’t believe it for a second. That would be a calculated omission of one hundred percent.
So here we are with Kevin Durant, who was asked in a recent appearance on the “MILLION $ WATH OF GAME” podcast to list the top five teammates of his career. To, and again, after visibly careful consideration, he offered current Nets teammates Kyrie Irving and James Harden, former Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and former OKC cohort Serge Ibaka.
You will notice that a name is missing. Russell Westbrook.
Before ranting about how I take this out of context, easily ignoring the second half of Durant’s answer, I want to say for the record that, yes, I am aware Durant eventually enriched Ibaka to include Westbrook on his list. after a series of “are you kidding me?” looks from the podcast host caused his apparently malfunctioning memory.
“I forgot someone?” Durant said.
I actually can’t write this without a little laugh. I forgot someone? Come on man. We’re not talking about a guy on a 10-day contract with whom Durant shared a dressing room for a few weeks. This is a man Durant was associated with for seven years, who Durant called his “favorite teammate in the world” at the 2014 ESPYs,
And again, it’s not like he ripped this list out of his head. Watch the video below. Does this seem like a man who doesn’t carefully consider his answers?
So a few things here. First, the fact that Durant mentioned Kyrie and Harden before Curry suggests a basic level of consciousness. He had enough cleverness not to fire his current teammates. So there was some thought that went into this. Second, perhaps an argument could be made that Durant was quickly scanning his most recent teammates in his head, that were Warriors and Nets guys, but calling up Ibaka draws a train of thought back to Oklahoma City.
How is it possible that Durant is dedicating an honest, essentially spinning-his-mustache thought to his OKC tenure and not even registering Westbrook on the radar? Like, who else but Ibaka shot in the head? Is he considering throwing a bone at Kendrick Perkins? It’s almost impossible to believe that in such an inviting context, Durant honestly didn’t even think about his most closely associated teammate.
But let’s just say Durant just forgot he ever played with Westbrook. Isn’t that even more of a trifle? This was your wingman, your co-star for three conference finals and one NBA final. This is the other half of the public divorce that has taken place for years. And he doesn’t even register on your radar?
I don’t know, man. This is weird stuff. I admit this is an absolutely stupid debate to have, and thus a stupid article to write. Who cares about some silly list revealed on a random podcast? But I can’t help it. This is just incredible to me that Kevin Durant would just honestly forget he played basketball for seven seasons with Russell Westbrook. I don’t know what it says, but it says something.
Anyway, at least Durant corrected himself and put Westbrook on the list. Except that he was also wrong. Klay Thompson is better than Westbrook, who should be number 5 for the record.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]