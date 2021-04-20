Dwayne Bravo mankad chance, photo proves cricket is broken,

Cricket is truly a batsman game.

Respected Indian broadcaster Harsha Bhogle shouted out the ‘nonsense’ surrounding the ‘spirit of the game’ during Chennai’s convincing 45-run victory over Rajasthan in the IPL overnight, when an incident showed why there is no longer a stigma should be around one of the most popular sports. controversial practices.

Watch every match of the 2021 IPL live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free>

West Indian Dwayne Bravo found himself reversing a mile late in the innings of Chennai when the Super Kings pushed for 9/188, desperate for any advantage to sneak an extra run. He was at least a meter above his ground at the non-striker’s end before paceman Mustafizur Rahman even released the ball.

Now the bowler has the right, if he sees Bravo that far beyond the crease, to knock the bails off and chase him out before throwing the ball. However, “Mankading” – as practice is known – has long been condemned as an unsportsmanlike act that you simply won’t do.

Bhogle says it’s time for that perception to change, as too many hitters get away with bloody murder.

‘You can’t be there. He stole more than a yard there, Dwayne Bravo, ”Bhogle said in comment.

“That’s why I think you’re perfectly right – it should almost be mandatory in team meetings – to say, ‘Run him out’.

“All this talk about not being in the spirit of the game is so much bullshit.

‘He’s taken a yard!

“I never understood what it’s like in the spirit of the game to run less and claim the run. That’s against the spirit of the game. “

Mustafizur was inches over the popping crease and was pinged for a no-ball, while there was no penalty for Bravo. He risks becoming Mankaded, but most bowlers are not enough to do it, for fear of being condemned by the cricket world and ruining their reputation.

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull agreed with Bhogle.

“That photo we just showed where Bravo was so far out of his fold … is a great example of why he ran out,” Doull said.

“The bowler is minimally over, but he is punished (with a no-ball).”

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sparked great controversy in the 2019 IPL by Mankading England’s Jos Buttler, and has since been vocal about bowlers having the right to prevent batsmen from taking an unfair advantage.

Ahead of the 2020 edition of the T20 tournament, Ashwin’s new Delhi coach, Australian legend Ricky Ponting, said he didn’t want to see Mankads from his prime tweaker.

“I’m going to talk to him about (Mankading), that’s the first thing I’ll do,” Ponting continued The Grade Cricketer podcast last year.

“When I looked at that (Mankad or Buttler) last season, as soon as it happened and he did, I actually sat down our boys and said, ‘Look, I know he did, there will be others around the tournament who think about doing this too, but that’s not going to be the way we play cricket. We’re not going to do that ‘.

“Probably he would say it was within the rules and that he was doing well, but this is not in the spirit of the game, not in the way I want, at least with the capital cities of Delhi.”

However, Ashwin suggested that Ponting change his tone at last year’s tournament after seeing how far Australian Aaron Finch backed up in a match against Delhi.

Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, “He (Ponting) said, ‘He (Finch) has gone too far. I would have asked you to chase him away. ‘ “

Buttler got Rajasthan off to a strong start in the pursuit of Chennai’s goal, scoring 49 from 35 balls, but the Royals collapsed and ended well behind at 9/143 at the end of their 20 overs.