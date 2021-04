The Day – HS tennis: Waterford girls beat NFA 5-2 in ECC Div. I match

Waterford – Sarah Hage, Autumn Brothers and Alli Silva won singles matches in straight sets when Waterford beat Norwich Free Academy 5-2 in a girls tennis match in Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I on Monday. Jen Leblanc and Michele Lill won the doubles for Waterford (2-1, 2-1) as did Nidhi Somineni and Nitya Somineni. The Wildcats (1-1, 1-1) won against Sarah Ericson and the doubles team of Jenissa Varela and Valeria Yraita. In other competitions: • Mara Wolff, Yurina Shirai and Ritisha Ande each won in straight sets for East Lyme in their 6-1 win over Ledyard in an ECC Division I match. The doubles team of Jeanette Liu and Mannat Kadian won in straight sets for the Vikings (2-0, 2-0) while Ella Arustei and Alissa Li and Iris Liu and Avery Rindell each won in three sets. Sarah Bailey won at number 3 singles for the Colonels (1-2, 0-2). • Julia Meilguj, Haley Rodgers, Hayden Kowalski and Fiona Kennedy each won in straight sets in Fitch’s 7-0 win over St. Bernard. Gabby Patel and Anjali Patel, Michaela Ellis and Fiza Shariff, and Charlotte Carney and Ariana Timmerman all won doubles for the Falcons (2-0). The saints are 0-1. • Abigail Sicuranza, Callie Bass, Sam Tan and Livie Bass all won in straight sets when undefeated Old Lyme beat Portland 7-0 in the Shoreline Conference. The teams of Lauren Wallace and Alexis Fenton, Fiona Hufford and Izzy Reynolds and Aggie and Beatrice Hunt all won doubles for the Wildcats (5-0, 5-0). Guys • Ian Straub, Aidan McLean and Tim Lynch all won in straight sets when Fitch defeated St. Bernard 6-1. Charlie Cartier and Calvin Lupo won at number 1 in doubles for Fitch (2-0). Liam Peters won for the Saints (0-1). • George Danes, Charles Hinckley, Griffin McGlinchey and Pat Dagher all won their singles matches to lead Old Lyme past Portland 6-1 in a Shoreline Conference match. The team of Regan Kaye and Tim O’Brien won for Old Lyme (4-1, 4-1) as did Will Danes and Sam Koenigs. • Enzo Guarnieri won No. 1 in singles for Waterford in the 6-0 win over NFA in an ECC Division I match. Gabe Parent and Corey Sammatoro won at number 1 in doubles for the Lancers (1-1, 1-1). The Wildcats (0-1-1, 0-1-1) lost four games.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos