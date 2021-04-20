Northwestern hockey closes the regular season with a sweep over Iowa

Redshirt sophomore forward Bente Baekers lunges to block the Iowa defender from clearing the ball. Baekers scored all three goals against the Hawkeyes this weekend.

Field hockey

There were five minutes to go in the second quarter when redshirt sophomore forward Bente Baekers dribbled the ball around sixteen and hit a reverse shot into the top right corner of the goal.

That was the first of two goals Baekers scored on Thursday, helping the Wildcats secure a 2-1 win and paving the way for a weekend of setbacks against the Hawkeyes.

We had to change some things and really get together and that’s what we did this weekend, Baekers said of the teams’ performance. Beating Iowa was great for our self-esteem.

Two follow disrupted losses until then-no. 10 Rutgers, No. 4 Northwestern (10-4, 5-3 Big Ten) dominated No. 2 Iowa (10-4, 5-3 Big Ten) allowing only one goal the entire series. The Cats swept the Hawkeyes over the weekend to close out the regular season and hit the third seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

NU’s attack was unstoppable against Iowa, especially Baekers, who scored all three goals to secure the victories at Lakeside Field. Recently crowned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, the Dutchman said the team worked hard for each other during the weekend’s double-header.

Iowa junior goalkeeper Grace McGuire never fully understood Baekers’ reverse shot. Baekers scored two in the game on Thursday and one on Saturday, baffling Hawkeyes’ defense with what she said was one of her strongest types of shots.

Coach Tracey Fuchs agreed with the sentiment, saying Baekers had world-class goals against Iowa.

She’s explosive and she can break it open at any time, Fuchs said. No goalkeeper could have stopped two of them, so they were happy to have scoring opportunities.

Fuchs said the attack had a great weekend, but still believes there is some work to be done to finish shots. Outshot by the Hawkeyes 18-14, she thought the team could improve in the scoring zone.

She was critical of the lack of penalty corners taken during Sunday’s game, as the Cats didn’t take a single against Iowas four. Her postseason goal is to bolster the play of NUs from the corner, saying the team has a lot of potential.

Cats’ defense held up against an active attack in Iowa. Senior defender Christen Conley and junior midfielder Alia Marshall ruled the back line and made sure all nine corners of Iowa were unsuccessful.

Freshman goalkeeper Annabel Skubiz was also instrumental in halting the Hawkeyes attack. The freshman year from Houston got eight shots from Iowa on Thursday afternoon, five on target. Despite conceding a lone goal, she blocked all five corner attempts in the match, including a last-minute attempt by the Hawkeyes to enforce overtime.

She came to this season and played really well, Fuch said of Skubiz goalkeeping over the weekend. It’s nice to know I have her for three or four years.

The Cats will go to Iowa City, Iowa on Wednesday to face Rutgers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Baekers said this is a relay game for them as the team suffered two major losses against the Scarlet Knights during the regular season.

The Big Ten tournament will be high stakes for the Cats, with both a championship and NCAA tournament bid at stake. Baekers said it’s a matter of pointing out the teams’ weaknesses and working on those areas in the coming days so the Cats can succeed against Rutgers.

We wouldn’t let (Rutgers) beat us for the third time, Baekers said. We would get together and discuss what to do.

E-mail address: [email protected]

Twitter: @ sswann301

Related stories:

Field hockey: No. 4 Northwestern suffers first sweep of the season, drops to No. 10 Rutgers twice

Field Hockey: Northwestern falls in a shootout to Penn State, defeats Maryland for the second time

Field Hockey: Northwestern takes down the state of Michigan and Maryland during the opening games of the weekend

Remarks