Forbes releases 2021 30 under 30 Asia list





List 2021 highlights 300 young entrepreneurs and pioneers who are taking the lead in the new normal Forbes Asia Forbes Asia

SINGAPORE (April 20, 2021) Forbes today announced its sixth annual 30 under 30 Asia list, featuring 300 young entrepreneurs, leaders and pioneers in Asia, all under 30, braving the challenging environment created by the Covid-19 pandemic and finding new opportunities amid the new normal. The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2021 features bright and innovative Millennial and Gen Z leaders who persisted and prospered despite global uncertainty, with 30 awards selected for each of the 10 categories. The categories are The Arts; Entertainment and sports; Finance and venture capital; Media, marketing and advertising; Retail and e-commerce; Enterprise technology; Industry, production and energy; Healthcare and science; Social impact and consumer technology Among those on this year’s list are K-pop singer Ji-eun Lee IU and actor Joo-hyuk Nam from South Korea; the current number 1 in the world ranked table tennis player for ladies Chen Meng from China; native rapper Danzal Baker Baker Boy from Australia; Sazzad Hossain, founder of SDI Academy from Singapore; Hong Kong singer Jackson WangIndian influence of teenagers Jannat Rahmani Carmina Bayombong Co-founder of InvestEd Philippines, which provides educational loans to financially disadvantaged youth in the Philippines; May Nagahisa, Ballerina in Mariinsky Theater from Japan and India Pranav Bajaj, Co-founder of Medulance Healthcare, which offers an Uber-style ambulance booking service. Rana Wehbe Watson, Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Editor, said: The individuals on this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list have managed to survive, succeed and inspire others amid business, social and personal challenges posed by the Covid -19 pandemic, a testament to their determination, fearlessness and hard work. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> From a Filipino entrepreneur reimagining social media platforms to a fintech unicorn founder and a group of Afghan teenage girls developing a cheap fan to fight the virus, these pioneers are truly unstoppable. Featured highlights on the 30 under 30 Asia list contains: The Arts: Hong Chichi , 26, China, Founder, Hey Maet

, 26, China, Founder, Hey Maet Entertainment and sports: Stella Bennett Benee, 20, New Zealand, singer-songwriter

20, New Zealand, singer-songwriter Finance and Venture Capital: Harshil Mathur , 29, India, Co-founder, Razorpay

, 29, India, Co-founder, Razorpay Media, Marketing and Advertising: Rexy Josh Dorado , 28, The Philippines, Co-founder, Kumu

, 28, The Philippines, Co-founder, Kumu Retail and E-Commerce: Natalie Khoei & Shadi Kord , 26, 27, Australia, Co-Founders, Meshki

, 26, 27, Australia, Co-Founders, Meshki Company Technology: Haseung Jeon, Munhwi Jeon, Seyeob Kim & Howook Shin , 26, 24, 25, 25, South Korea, Co-Founders, SelectStar

, 26, 24, 25, 25, South Korea, Co-Founders, SelectStar Industry, Production and Energy: Joseph Alexander Ananto and Martin Reyhan Suryohusodo , 26, 23, Indonesia, Cofounders, Otoklix

, 26, 23, Indonesia, Cofounders, Otoklix Healthcare and Science: Ryuichi Onose , 29, Japan, Co-Founder, Craif

, 29, Japan, Co-Founder, Craif Social impact: Rijve Arefin & Shomy Chowdhury , both 26, Bangladesh, Co-Founders, Awareness 360

, both 26, Bangladesh, Co-Founders, Awareness 360 Consumer Technology: Harsh Dalal, 19, Singapore, Co-Founder, Team Labs Selected from more than 2,500 nominations, scrutinized by Forbes journalists across the region, and screened by industry veterans, this select group of ruthless individuals is disrupting industries and tackling major global challenges. The criteria for making the list include their demonstration of leadership, how they embody the entrepreneurial spirit synonymous with Forbes, and their potential for success in their industry. Other factors such as innovation, disruption and size and growth of their companies in some categories play a role in the final decision. Honorees were vetted and selected by a panel of experienced and acclaimed judges in each category. They contain Mickey Mikitani, CEO of Rakuten; Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairman of HCL Technologies and Trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation; JP Gan, Founding Partner at INCE Capital; SD Shibulal, Co-founder of Infosys and Axilor Ventures; Kishin RK, Founder and CEO of RB Capital Group; Kuok Meng Ru, CEO of BandLab Technologies; Nisa Leung, Managing Partner at Qiming Venture Partners; Allan Zeman, Founder and Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group; Arif Rachmat, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of TAP Group; David Gowdey, Managing Partner at Jungle Ventures; Jennifer Wai Fun Liu, Founder and Chairman of The Coffee Academcs; Nicholas Nash, Managing Partner at Asia Partners; Teh Hua Fung, Group Chairman of ONE Championship and Nicole Warne, Founder of, among others, Gary Pepper Girl and Class of 2016. On the cover (clockwise) Ryuichi Onose, Co-Founder, Craif, Japan Stella Bennett Benee, Singer-songwriter, New Zealand Harshil Mathur, Co-founder, Razorpay, India Joseph Alexander Ananto and Martin Reyhan Suryohusodo, Co-Founders, Otoklix, Indonesia Rexy Josh Dorado, Co-Founder, Kumu, Philippines Hong Chichi, Founder, Hey Maet, China Hard Dalal, Co-Founder, Team Labs, Singapore Shadi Kord and Natalie Khoei, Co-Founders, Meshki, Australia MORE FROM FORBESForbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2021 Follow @ForbesAsia on social media Twitter Facebook Instagram Notes to Editors: About Forbes: Forbes promotes success by celebrating those who made it and those who strive to make it. Forbes brings together the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 32 licensed local editions in 71 countries. Forbes Medias brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services licensing deals. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect. Forbes Asia Media Contact: Catherine Ong, [email protected] or +65 9697 0007 Forbes Asia Media Contact: Rachel Low, [email protected] or +65 8282 2567







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos