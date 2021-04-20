Cricket: England’s ‘red list’ could rob Black Caps from top players for the June tour





The English skipper Joe Root and the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Photo / photo sport

The Black Caps are staring at the lack of four of their best players for the upcoming test series against England. On Tuesday morning (NZT), the UK added India to a “red list” of countries most of which travel to the UK has been banned. While elite athletes and support staff have an exemption that allows them to travel to the UK from an otherwise prohibited country on the red list, they still require a 10-day stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel upon arrival, with no special dispensation to leave for training or to compete. That leaves probable test starters Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner – all of whom are currently competing in the Twenty20 Indian Premier League (IPL) – seriously doubt they can take the field for the opening game at Lord’s on June 2. New Zealand already planned to run out of players whose teams made it to the IPL knockout stage, but with the group stage ending on May 23 10 days before the first test – this new development would rule them all out regardless of the success of New Zealand. the team. Another more important match that could also be affected by the red list is the inaugural World Test Championship final between the Black Caps and India, with Indian players currently expected to fly directly from their home ground. Black Caps captain Kane Williamson, however, remains optimistic about the chances of playing England and India in June, saying the situation has been mixed. “I don’t think we’re guaranteed to miss it. I think it kind of depends on how things unfold here,” Williamson told Newstalk ZB. “It’s not comfortable, but I think you have to keep an open mind in these unique times.” One factor in favor of the upcoming World Test Championship final is the chosen venue at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, a ground and on-site hotel capable of operating under a fully bio-safe setup. According to the Guardian, Steve Elworthy, the England Cricket Board (ECB) director of events, is currently in talks with the UK government about the possibility of classifying the match as an “event of national importance” that allows some flexibility in logistics. makes. Related articles A spokesperson for the ECB told The Guardian: “We are currently in talks with the government about the impact of countries on the ‘red list.’ By working together, we have shown how to safely organize international cricket in the middle in a pandemic and hope to be able to do it again this year. ” The International Cricket Council also released a statement saying it expected the event to go ahead as planned. However, the England v New Zealand series that starts the tour – first at Lord’s and then at Edgbaston – involves teams staying in hotels off-site and could likely result in players on both sides being banned unless additional exemptions are granted . English players currently participating in the IPL are Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali. The loss of these top players, along with Ben Stokes’ recent injury, would leave the home side looking for replacements and face a similarly exhausted Black Caps team that may need to think about flying in a bigger squad as an unforeseen event.

