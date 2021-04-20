Fired soccer coach Eric Kasperowicz contacts Pine-Richland to ‘find a solution’ | Trib HSSN





Through:

Monday April 19, 2021 | 7:14 PM Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Pine-Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz talks to his team after beating Manheim Township in a PIAA Class 6A semi-final on Saturday December 2, 2017 at Mansion Park in Altoona. With students, parents and community members demanding that Pine-Richland re-hire Eric Kasperowicz, the deposed football coach has asked school administrators to meet him and “find a solution quickly.” Pine-Richland’s football coach and his assistants were fired on Wednesday. Kasperowicz applied again for the position of head coach of the school on Friday and also sent a letter to the district attorney requesting a meeting with administrators. An adviser to Kasperowicz, who wishes to remain anonymous, sent the letter to Pine-Richland’s attorney, Don Palmer, on Friday, requesting to sit down personally with Pine-Richland’s superintendent Brian Miller and everyone else. PR persons from administrative authority. “ “The reason is that we can see things getting out of hand,” the letter read. “We would like to help find a solution quickly to avoid further distraction and embarrassment. “If our main goal is to have children in the community, we think it is imperative that we work together to find out something as soon as possible.” Kasperowicz confirmed on Friday that he was reapplying, two days after the district opened his position to applicants. Pine-Richland turned 85-18 under Kasperowicz in eight seasons with four WPIAL championships and two state titles. The government’s decision to replace the coaching staff caused controversy in the community. Pine-Richland students gathered outside high school Friday morning to support Kasperowicz. The school district had been investigating allegations of possible hazing or bullying related to the team in recent weeks, current and former soccer players questioned by administrators said. However, the district has not confirmed the investigation and declined to explain why Kasperowicz’s contract was not renewed. Over the weekend, dozens of WPIAL football coaches and others across the state posted social media posts in support of Kasperowicz. Many of the tweets were in response to an email from Gateway athletics director / football coach Don Holl, urging his colleagues not to apply for the vacant position. Holl sent his email to fellow members of the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association. “What happened at school (Friday) made national news and stained PR’s reputation as a model school district,” the letter also said. “There’s a lot of ‘mud slinging’ going on, and we think if we (both parties) have a mutual understanding and move on, we can start healing some wounds. “We want to help put an end to this so that the children can concentrate and finish the school year. If clarification is not forthcoming, this issue will have a negative and lasting impact on the community and especially on the children. “ Pine-Richland’s communications director, Rachel Hatthorn, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Chris Harlan is a tribune review writer. You can contact Chris via email at [email protected] or via Twitter Keywords: Pine-Richland







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos