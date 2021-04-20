Benton tennis comes out on top against Bishop LeBlond | High school

A trio of tight matches made all the difference in Benton’s 7-2 win over Bishop LeBlond on Monday at the Noyes Tennis Complex.
The game brought the Cardinals to a record of .500 in the season, something Benton (3-3) coach Bob Nash was encouraged by.
They did not stop. At various times during the year we crashed and did not fight back. But we had several matches where we were and the kids fought back, Nash said. We really got a bit more experience and that’s helping. Of course the weather was not that nice today, but I do think that we and LeBlond (0-7) are probably evenly matched.
The two teams met last Thursday and came to a similarly-scored 6-3 Benton victory.
The difference in the two outcomes was the No. 1, freshman Sutton Redemer.
Six matches in the season, Redemer had to win one more match. That changed against LeBlond on Monday, when he took a thrilling 9-8 tiebreaker win over LeBlonds Mason Kovac.
Well, this is my first singles win of the season and I just wanted to win, Redemer said. (I was) just focused on hitting the ball and getting it in.
After a season of trials and tribulations thus far, Nash was excited to finally see Redemer prove himself.
I am really proud of him. I shouldn’t say he struggled, but he’s a freshman who plays at No. 1 and getting put in that position as a freshman is tough, he said. He has played better in the last few games, so that speaks a lot for him and the future he has.
Benton also received a lot of support in the selection on the way to securing victory. No. 2 Trey Mull himself took a nice victory over LeBlonds Kaiden Baer and won 9-7 in singles. Ethan Colwell, Christian Shelton, and Ethan Duncan all won their matches as well.
LeBlond’s two wins came via forfeiture in singles and an 8-6 win by Kovac and Baer over Redemer and Colwell in doubles.
LeBlond hasn’t won a game this season, with their two losses to Benton being their tightest games of the season. Despite the loss, coach Jackson Gwinn was still happy with the effort.
I thought we did a lot better in doubles today. As a team we have done a lot better. In singles, we had some tight matches that could really have gone either way, Gwinn said. It was 2-7, but could have easily turned the other way. Overall it was positive I can’t be too disappointed.
