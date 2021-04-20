Hockey beats Lehigh, takes number 1 seed in tournament – The Daily Free Press





The Boston University hockey team ended its regular season with a win on Sunday against Lehigh University, which took the number 1 of the Patriot League tournament. The Terriers (4-0) ended the regular season unbeaten, securing hosting rights for the Patriot League semi-finals at New Balance Field. Lehigh (2-3) could have secured a spot in the Patriot League Tournament with a victory, but the loss ended the Mountain Hawks-season. Ahead of the game, the six senior members of the team were honored with flowers and head coach Sally Starr praised the teams’ efforts during this difficult season. A lot of [the players] haven’t played for a month, Starr said in a news conference Sunday. But I’m just so proud that we were able to finish 4-0 and 12 points, 12 huge points, which now really gives us the opportunity to host a conference tournament. The Mountain Hawks started the game offensively with senior midfielder Lenke Havas, but in defense they played with senior backup goalkeeper Stephanie Brabender. On the other hand, Kathryn Scheerer, the senior back of BU, excelled on both sides of the field, scoring her best third goal of the season on Sunday. It was a tough game today, said Starr. Lehigh really fought hard. We went up 2-0, they came back 2-2. And then I just thought it was great that our team could finish the game 5-2. I just really felt like we were doing better in the second half. Terrier’s senior forward Liz Ryan and Scheerer quickly found the goal, scoring two goals in less than three minutes at the start of the game. BU seemed positioned to dominate for the remainder of the quarter, but the Mountain Hawks rallied on a quick-reacting goal from Havas, her third of the season, that cut the lead in half. The momentum slowly shifted to Lehigh, who found themselves only entering the second quarter. Lehigh’s freshman midfielder Julia Gatelein eventually scored to level the game 2-2 at half time. They hit our press a lot, Starr said. We allowed way too many holes, a numerical disadvantage through the midfield that we had to solve. Honestly, our hotline defense to come back and cover the dangerous lanes wasn’t as good as it took, and I think that has a lot to do with not playing [for three weeks] The second half started softer, but BU was able to make the adjustments to break through Lehigh’s defense later in the third quarter. Terrier’s freshman forward Tess Csejka and sophomore forward Ellie McIntyre back-to-back scored the latter on a successful front deflection to build another two-goal lead. BU would go on to score a fifth goal, Ryan’s second of the day, in the closing minutes of the game, a win for the Terriers and their chance to play at home in the Patriot League Tournament semi-finals. Well, be much better at it next Thursday, Starr said. [College of the] Holy Cross is very good this year. I wonder who wins this game between Colgate and Holy Cross. Both teams have really improved a lot. Holy Cross won its game 2-1 on Sunday and will play BU at New Balance Field on Thursday at noon

