The Boston Celtics winning streak ends despite Jayson Tatum’s first triple-double





BOSTON (Neth.) – Jayson Tatum recorded the first triple-double of his NBA career on Monday-evening, but it coincided with both his worst night shooting of the season and the end of Boston’s six-game winning streak. While Tatum finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 102-96 loss against the Chicago Bulls, he shot just 3-for-17 (17.6 percent) off the field – the first time he was under 20 percent shot in a game this season – as the Celtics failed to make another fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Bulls. “I didn’t score like I normally do, so I tried to influence the game in other ways as much as possible to help us win tonight,” said Tatum. “Too much turnover, clearly not good shot. Just a tough night. “One of the nights you wish you had back.” One night when Boston was without four protagonists – Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart due to non-COVID illness, Robert Williams with a knee problem, and Evan Fournier who remained in the competition’s health and safety protocols – the Celtics depended heavily on Tatum and Jaylen Brown to wear them offensively. And while Tatum didn’t get close to matching Brown’s 23 points on 10-for-15 shots, he did have one of his best passing games of the season, including some spectacular passes at different times for Brown and Jabari. Parker for quick-break buckets. In the end, however, the Celtics were doomed to be outdone by a combined 34-11 margin in second chance points (18-4) and points on turnovers (16-7) by the Bulls, who have now won two consecutive games after losing. 11 of their previous 14. Boston also struggled to control Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, as the All-Star had 29 points and nine rebounds, including four of the team’s nine offensive boards on the night. “I thought their height was affecting us defensively,” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “We didn’t have much threat on the edge tonight. I thought we were trying to get there, but it was pretty stuck, as you can see. And we struggled to finish when we got there. They deserve a lot of credit.” They greatly influenced us on our rides. ‘Our boys fought. [We] gave ourselves a chance. “ After Boston came back from double-digit trailing last week to defeat the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors, the Celtics were the ones leading 12 at the start of this game, only to fall behind by three-quarters with eight. . The Celtics made a late push, including the tie at 90 with 3:25 over on a Brown 3 pointer with 3:25 left, before the Bulls immediately responded with six consecutive points to regain a lead they would never give up . “We missed some of the shots we normally take on that stretch where they continued,” said rookie Payton Pritchard, who started as point guard in place of Walker and scored 14 points in 31 minutes. “Obviously they are really physical on the inside, which makes it difficult [for] we have to come down defensively to help or something. They are definitely very physical inside. “

