Controversial LBW County Cricket Decision Over Matt Parkinson’s Bowling Sparks Debate





In a Group 3 match in the ongoing County Championship between Lancashire and Northamptonshire, Matt Parkinson, the 24-year-old leg spinner returned with 6 wickets. One of these belonged to left-handed batsman Saif Zaib in the second innings of Northamptonshire, which has sparked debate among fans and pundits. On the 42nd over Northamptonshire’s 425-run chase, Matt Parkinson tore a leg fracture from around the wicket to Saif Zaib, who hit on 4. surface became large and in him. The batter moved to the offside side to cover the line of the pitch, but that was the vicious turn of not being able to get his bat anywhere near the ball, and it hit him on the pads. The bowler and the close-in fielders went straight up in loud calls, to which the umpire raised his finger. Zaib stood in disbelief and checked his position because he thought he was way out of bounds in a collision – which seems correct. The batter was clearly out of bounds on impact; the umpire, however, accounted for Zaib not offering a shot at the start. As a rule, if the umpire believes the batsman did not offer a shot, the outside impact is irrelevant and can be issued if the umpire thinks the ball will hit the stumps, and so Zaib got lbw. The discussion that has arisen, however, is that Zaib sees his willow move in an uncertain attempt to play the ball; but the referee didn’t think so. While some fans believe the shot was not offered and the umpire was right, others believe the batter tried to play the pitch. Watch: WICKET WATCH @ mrjoshua1971 took two of the three wickets this morning to fall. Here’s his second, Saif Zaib lbw #LANvNOR pic.twitter.com/NaJ4sI3ujT – Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) April 18, 2021 Matt Parkinson’s “Ball of the Century” deserves praise from Shane Warne Earlier in the game, in the first innings of Northamptonshire, Matt Parkinson, who played 2 ODI’s and 2 T20Is for England, cast a delivery similar to that of Shane Warne’s “Ball of the Century” to fire Mike Gatting in 1993 Ashes at the same location, Old Trafford. Matt Parkinson sent Adam Rossington away with a fracture of the leg that threw out and grew large to hit the top of the stump, similar to Warne’s magical delivery to Gatting. The Australian himself was impressed and congratulated the youngster. Wow ! Was that also his first ball of the summer? Hahahaha. I love it, congratulations mate and good cast. Spin to win @BuienRadarNL @MichaelVaughan https://t.co/N2uIox4RrU – Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) April 17, 2021 Also read: IPL 2021: My job is to score as many runs as possible at number 3, says Moeen Ali after his Man Of The Match performance against Rajasthan Royals







