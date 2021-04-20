Brown officially called Hempfield football coach Trib HSSN





Monday April 19, 2021 | 10:09 PM When Mike interviewed Brown for the football coach position at Hempfield, he told the school board that he was not the fastest or strongest player. He was just someone who played with energy and passion and had a great work ethic. He was convincing enough to get hired, replacing Rich Bowen, who stepped down in February after spending nine seasons as a coach. Bowen, 57, had a record of 30-55 with four WPIAL playoff trips. Brown graduated from Penn-Trafford in 2009, where he played defensive back / wide receiver / quarterback for Art Tragesser. He went to Mercyhurst, played four seasons and started three as a safety. He graduated in 2014 with a degree in sports management. At 30, he is one of the youngest coaches in the WPIAL. “Ever since I was a coach, I dreamed of becoming a head coach,” said Brown. “There are many great people at Hempfield who are passionate about athletics. My goal, which will be our motto, is: ‘Win today’. Either in the weight room, a competition test or a game. We just want to get better. “ Brown started his coaching career as a defensive intern with Robert Morris. He became an offensive intern with James Madison before returning to Robert Morris to coach the linebackers and defensive backs through 2019. He then received a degree in health and physical education from IUP and spent the past two seasons as a defensive coordinator at Greensburg Central Catholic. “I’ve interviewed for other jobs and was told I was too young,” said Brown. “But I think my passion, energy and seriousness showed people that I was ready. “I want the football program to be community-wide, from 6 to 96 years old. (Hempfield AD) Mr. (Brandon) Rapp is very passionate. The people at Hempfield are passionate. “ Brown said he’s headed for a busy week trying to get his staff together. He’s hoping to hire some people from Hempfield. “The cool part of the process was being a student teacher with (former Hempfield and Mt. Pleasant coach) Bo Ruffner,” said Brown. “I learned a lot from him and coach Tragesser. “Coach Tragesser taught me how to deal with people. He was a great coach to play for. I am excited to get started and get things going. “ Paul Schofield is a tribune review writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter Keywords: Hemp field







